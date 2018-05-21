Global Wireless Connectivity Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.42% During 2018-2023 - Driven by Increased Demand for Wireless Sensor Networks for Creating Smart Infrastructure

The wireless connectivity market is expected to reach USD 95.66 Billion by 2023 from USD 50.96 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period.



Advancements in the telecommunications industry and high adoption of smartphones, increased demand for wireless sensor networks for creating smart infrastructure, increased demand for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and rise in the adoption of IoT are some major factors driving the growth of the wireless connectivity market. However, the high power consumption by wireless sensors, terminals, and connected devices and lack of uniform communication standards are the restraints for the market growth.



LTE Cat-M1 is a cellular technology mainly designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) or machine-to-machine (M2M) communication applications. Compared to other standard cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G, or LTE Cat 1, LTE Cat-M1 enables longer battery life and extended range and deep penetration in buildings and basements. The increase in the adoption of IoT/M2M communication solutions, the rise in the demand for longer connectivity, and the need for low-power consumption and low-cost connectivity technologies are driving the market for chipsets based on LTE Cat-M1 technology.



Modern WLANs are based on the IEEE 802.11 (Wi-Fi) standards. Wi-Fi is an obvious choice for developers due to the pervasiveness of Wi-Fi within a home environment using LANs. The exponential growth in bandwidth, along with the growing impact of Wi-Fi offload has created a significant demand for a higher throughput over a wireless local area network.



The growing demand for smartphones and PC peripherals, rising awareness on the benefits of enhanced lifestyle and increased productivity, along with the growing demand for advanced and latest wireless connectivity protocols in applications such as consumer electronics, wearables, and industrial automation tools are the factors that are likely to result in the high growth of the wireless connectivity market in this region.

Moreover, governments of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are aggressively taking initiatives such as investing in R&D to encourage the adoption of the Internet of Things and related connectivity technologies in the region are expected to drive the growth of wireless connectivity market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Broadcom (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Texas Instruments (US), Cypress Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip (US), and EnOcean (Germany) are the major players in the wireless connectivity market.



