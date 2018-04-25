Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market 2018-2023:Ggrowing Demand in Agricultural Drones and Surveys, Dominance of Radio Modems in SCADA and Telemetry Applications

The wireless data radio modem market is expected to reach USD 724.1 Million by 2023 from USD 594.4 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is fueled by the growing demand for radio modems in agricultural drones and surveys, dominance of radio modems in SCADA and telemetry applications, and low operational costs and more power-efficiency of private radio networks using radio modems.

This report covers the wireless data radio modem market segmented on the basis of product type, operating range, product type-specific application, and geography. In terms of operating range, the market for long range is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The long range (LoRa) technology is particularly ideal for many applications because of its long-range capability. Long-range radio modems often provide extended line-of-sight (LoS) coverage compared to higher frequency communications and are used when operators require operations over the distance larger than ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) range.

General-purpose wireless data radio modem is expected to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period. The demand for radio modems is increasing as these modems require minimal infrastructure for facilitating communication and ensuring the delivery of data, in the form of voice and video, in the most cost-effective and reliable manner.

The UAV drone wireless data radio modem market for precision farming application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UAVs are a natural progression from macro- to micro-farming and large- to small-scale farms. Drones equipped with radio modems have a large number of applications in the agriculture sector, including seeding, spraying, and livestock farming. Thus, the use of radio modems operating at unlicensed UHF and VHF bands in unmanned aircraft systems have now become a valuable agricultural decision-making tool.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the wireless data radio modem market. The rapid increase in industrialization in the emerging economies such as China and India in this region during the past several years is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market in APAC. Also, the growing capital expenditure by the governments of these developing countries in ITS, smart grid, and mining and geo-exploration is expected to propel the demand for wide area network (WAN) based on radio modems during the forecast period.

Some of the restraints for the studied market are the requirement of high initial investment, and stiff competition from the alternatives such as Sigfox, LoRa, and NB-IoT.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Product Type

3.2 UAV Drone Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Application

3.3 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Region

3.4 General-Purpose Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Operating Range



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

4.2 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Product Type

4.3 General-Purpose Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Application

4.4 Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Operating Range

4.5 Wireless Data Modem Market in APAC, 2017

4.6 Wireless Data Modem Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.1.1 ETSI (Europe)

5.1.2 FCC (US)

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Market By Product Type

6.1 General-Purpose Data Modem

6.1.1 SCADA & Telemetry

6.1.2 Mining & Geo-Exploration

6.1.3 Precision Farming

6.1.4 Transportation

6.1.5 Machine Control

6.1.6 Others (Construction, Utilities, & Coastal Monitoring)

6.2 UAV Drone Data Modem

6.2.1 Mining & Geo-Exploration

6.2.2 Precision Farming

6.2.3 Transportation

6.2.4 Others (Construction, Utilities, and Coastal Monitoring)



7 Operating Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Short Range

7.3 Long Range



8 Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis 2016: Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4 Product Launches and Developments

9.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.6 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.7 Other Expansions & New Synergies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Adeunis

10.2 Atim Radiocommunications

10.3 Campbell Scientific

10.4 Cohda Wireless

10.5 Encom Wireless

10.6 Harris Corporation

10.7 Intuicom

10.8 Pro4 Wireless

10.9 Advantech B+B Smartworx

10.10 Freewave Technologies

10.11 Microhard Systems

10.12 Pacific Crest

10.13 Digi International

10.14 Woods & Douglas

10.15 Simrex Corporation

10.16 MotoRola Solutions

10.17 Satel OY

10.18 Arada Systems

10.19 Javad Gnss

10.20 Schneider Electric

10.21 GE Grid Solutions

10.22 Harxon Corporation

10.23 ABB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgxfh5/global_wireless?w=5





