Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems (DWCS, SWCS) Markets, 2021-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety & Opportunities in Standardization of Wireless EV Charging Systems

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<_1_ _1-50kw__="_1-50kw__" application="application" _commercial_="_commercial_" residential__="residential__" propulsion_="propulsion_" and="and" end="end" user-global="user-global" forecast="forecast" to="to" /> report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the wireless EV charging systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2027.

The wireless EV charging systems market is expected to reach $0.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 53.1 % during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Moreover, in terms of volume, the static wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.0% to reach 230.9 thousand units by 2027.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging infrastructure, the increasing implementation of wireless charging infrastructure in European countries, and the increasing prevalence of range anxiety. The standardization of wireless EV charging systems also aids the growth of this market.

Highlights

The static wireless EV charging systems segment is estimated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The vehicle pads segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The inductive wireless EV charging systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The 11 kW to 50 kW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial wireless EV charging systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The passenger vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of Covid-19



5. Market insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.3. Drivers

5.3.1. Rising Demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast-Charging infrastructure

5.3.2. Increasing Implementation of Wireless Charging infrastructure in European Countries

5.3.3. Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety

5.4. Restraints

5.4.1. High Cost of Implementing Wireless Charging infrastructure

5.5. Opportunities

5.5.1. Standardization of Wireless EV Charging Systems

5.5.2. Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles in Public Transport/Logistics

5.6. Challenges

5.6.1. Insufficient Funding

5.7. Value Chain Analysis



6. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Static Wireless EV Charging Systems

6.3. Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Systems



7. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Base Pads

7.3. Vehicle Pads

7.4. Power Control Units (PCU)

7.5. Battery Management Systems (BMS)



8. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Resonant inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems

8.3. Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems

8.4. Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems

8.5. Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems



9. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Power Supply

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Less Than 11 kW

9.3. More Than 50 kW

9.4. 11 kW to 50 kW



10. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial Wireless EV Charging Systems

10.3. Residential Wireless EV Charging Systems



11. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Propulsion Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Battery Electric Vehicles

11.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles



12. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

12.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

12.4. Passenger Vehicles

12.5. Mopeds & Scooters



13. Global Wireless EV Charging Systems Market, by Region



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Key Growth Strategies

14.3. Competitive Benchmarking

14.4. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2020)

14.4.1. WiTricity Corporation

14.4.2. Wave, Inc.

14.4.3. Momentum Wireless Power

14.5. Pricing Analysis by Key Players



15. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

15.1. WiTricity Corporation

15.2. Wave, Inc. (A Part of Ideanomics, Inc.)

15.3. Momentum Wireless Power

15.4. Mojo Mobility, Inc.

15.5. Hevo, Inc.

15.6. Continental AG

15.7. Daihen Corporation

15.8. ElectReon, Inc.

15.9. Elix Wireless

15.10. Groupe Delachaux

15.11. Intis GmbH (A Part of IAB GmbH)

15.12. Plugless Power, Inc. (A Part of Evatran Group, Inc.)

15.13. TGOOD Global, Ltd.

15.14. Toshiba Corporation

15.15. ZTE Corporation

15.16. Other Key Players

15.16.1. Connected Kerb

15.16.2. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

15.16.3. Magment GmbH

15.16.4. Nichicon Corporation

15.16.5. NSK, Ltd.

