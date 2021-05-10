Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems (DWCS, SWCS) Markets, 2021-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety & Opportunities in Standardization of Wireless EV Charging Systems
May 10, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<_1_ _1-50kw__="_1-50kw__" application="application" _commercial_="_commercial_" residential__="residential__" propulsion_="propulsion_" and="and" end="end" user-global="user-global" forecast="forecast" to="to" /> report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the wireless EV charging systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2027.
The wireless EV charging systems market is expected to reach $0.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 53.1 % during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Moreover, in terms of volume, the static wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.0% to reach 230.9 thousand units by 2027.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging infrastructure, the increasing implementation of wireless charging infrastructure in European countries, and the increasing prevalence of range anxiety. The standardization of wireless EV charging systems also aids the growth of this market.
Highlights
- The static wireless EV charging systems segment is estimated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.
- The vehicle pads segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.
- The inductive wireless EV charging systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- The 11 kW to 50 kW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- The commercial wireless EV charging systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- The passenger vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. The Impact of Covid-19
5. Market insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.3. Drivers
5.3.1. Rising Demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast-Charging infrastructure
5.3.2. Increasing Implementation of Wireless Charging infrastructure in European Countries
5.3.3. Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety
5.4. Restraints
5.4.1. High Cost of Implementing Wireless Charging infrastructure
5.5. Opportunities
5.5.1. Standardization of Wireless EV Charging Systems
5.5.2. Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles in Public Transport/Logistics
5.6. Challenges
5.6.1. Insufficient Funding
5.7. Value Chain Analysis
6. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Static Wireless EV Charging Systems
6.3. Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Systems
7. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Base Pads
7.3. Vehicle Pads
7.4. Power Control Units (PCU)
7.5. Battery Management Systems (BMS)
8. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Resonant inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems
8.3. Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems
8.4. Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems
8.5. Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems
9. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Power Supply
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Less Than 11 kW
9.3. More Than 50 kW
9.4. 11 kW to 50 kW
10. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial Wireless EV Charging Systems
10.3. Residential Wireless EV Charging Systems
11. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by Propulsion Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Battery Electric Vehicles
11.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
12. Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Light Commercial Vehicles
12.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles
12.4. Passenger Vehicles
12.5. Mopeds & Scooters
13. Global Wireless EV Charging Systems Market, by Region
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Key Growth Strategies
14.3. Competitive Benchmarking
14.4. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2020)
14.4.1. WiTricity Corporation
14.4.2. Wave, Inc.
14.4.3. Momentum Wireless Power
14.5. Pricing Analysis by Key Players
15. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
15.1. WiTricity Corporation
15.2. Wave, Inc. (A Part of Ideanomics, Inc.)
15.3. Momentum Wireless Power
15.4. Mojo Mobility, Inc.
15.5. Hevo, Inc.
15.6. Continental AG
15.7. Daihen Corporation
15.8. ElectReon, Inc.
15.9. Elix Wireless
15.10. Groupe Delachaux
15.11. Intis GmbH (A Part of IAB GmbH)
15.12. Plugless Power, Inc. (A Part of Evatran Group, Inc.)
15.13. TGOOD Global, Ltd.
15.14. Toshiba Corporation
15.15. ZTE Corporation
15.16. Other Key Players
15.16.1. Connected Kerb
15.16.2. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
15.16.3. Magment GmbH
15.16.4. Nichicon Corporation
15.16.5. NSK, Ltd.
