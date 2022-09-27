Global Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis Report 2022 - Wireless Charging and Autonomous Capabilities Represent Marketable Features for the High-end Luxury EV Segment

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless EV Charging Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2021 has been a strong year for electric vehicle (EV) sales, with 6.8 million units sold and 9.5% global market penetration, outperforming industry expectations.

The top 5 countries (excluding China) were the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK. These include AC/DC, public, and private charge points. As of 2022, the wireless or inductive EV charging market is still in a nascent phase because of a lack of global standards, safety regulations, and established business models.

Despite the impact of chip shortages on production, the industry exceeded 100% YoY growth. Conductive (wired) charging infrastructure grew to more than 500,000 charge points in 2021.

Conductive charging infrastructure is also underdeveloped. Hence, the most likely adopters of wireless EV charging will be premium/luxury EV manufacturers offering it as an add-on feature and the commercial mobility sector. About 90% of wireless charging will be stationary as dynamic (under-road) WEVC requires large-scale investment and an infrastructure overhaul. Of the stationary wireless chargers, 80% will be in private locations, while 20% will be available to the public. They will likely use charging pads rather than underground WPT devices.

Hyundai-Kia's premium sub-brand Genesis is launching its all-new EV called GV60, built on the E-GMP pure electric platform. The GV60 will offer factory-installed WEVC as an optional feature. The WEVC system on the Genesis GV60 will be based on Witricity's wireless charging technology, which is also J2954-compliant.

This is a potential business model for WEVC penetration, particularly into the premium EV market and possibly mass-market EVs, as Witricity endeavors to drive down costs.

