Global Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis Report 2022 - Wireless Charging and Autonomous Capabilities Represent Marketable Features for the High-end Luxury EV Segment

2021 has been a strong year for electric vehicle (EV) sales, with 6.8 million units sold and 9.5% global market penetration, outperforming industry expectations.
The top 5 countries (excluding China) were the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK. These include AC/DC, public, and private charge points. As of 2022, the wireless or inductive EV charging market is still in a nascent phase because of a lack of global standards, safety regulations, and established business models.
Despite the impact of chip shortages on production, the industry exceeded 100% YoY growth. Conductive (wired) charging infrastructure grew to more than 500,000 charge points in 2021.
Conductive charging infrastructure is also underdeveloped. Hence, the most likely adopters of wireless EV charging will be premium/luxury EV manufacturers offering it as an add-on feature and the commercial mobility sector. About 90% of wireless charging will be stationary as dynamic (under-road) WEVC requires large-scale investment and an infrastructure overhaul. Of the stationary wireless chargers, 80% will be in private locations, while 20% will be available to the public. They will likely use charging pads rather than underground WPT devices.
Hyundai-Kia's premium sub-brand Genesis is launching its all-new EV called GV60, built on the E-GMP pure electric platform. The GV60 will offer factory-installed WEVC as an optional feature. The WEVC system on the Genesis GV60 will be based on Witricity's wireless charging technology, which is also J2954-compliant.
This is a potential business model for WEVC penetration, particularly into the premium EV market and possibly mass-market EVs, as Witricity endeavors to drive down costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Electric Vehicle Market Overview
- Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade
- Global EV Market, 2021 and 2022E
- EV Growth and Penetration - Major Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Leading OEMs
- Commercial EV Market Overview - Battery EVs (BEVs)
- EV Charging Infrastructure Development
- Summary of Potential EV Charging Models
3. Standards and WEVC Systems
- Wireless EV Charging Systems and Methods
- Overview of Different Wireless EV Charging Methods
- SAE J2954
4. WEVC Market Overview 2022
- Key EV Market Trends
- Wireless Charging For Commercial EVs
- OEM Overview - Premium and Luxury EV
- Market Developments For WEVC
5. Technology Evolution and Use Case
- Technology Roadmap
- Comparative Analysis
- Adoption of Different Types of Business Models
- Strategic Locations
6. WEVC Market Sizing
- Market Estimates in Unit Sales/Installed
- Estimated Market Size by Revenue
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
7. WEVC Company Profiles
- WiTricity
- Plugless Power
- Momentum Dynamics
- Momentum Dynamics' Wireless Charging EV Taxi Project
- Electreon
- Electreon Projects
- Magment (High Disruptive Potential)
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Standardized Aftermarket Solutions to Promote WEVC
- Growth Opportunity 2 - IP Licensing Business Model for Faster Time to Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Electric Road Systems to Provide a New Market for Construction Companies and Utilities
Companies Mentioned
- Electreon
- Hyundai-Kia
- Magment
- Momentum Dynamics
- Plugless Power
- Witricity
