Global Wireless Headphones Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth - On-Ear Segment Remain in Contention

Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030

The global Wireless Headphones market is on a steady growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$7.7 billion in 2022 and a projected size of US$12.3 billion by 2030.

This promising growth, with a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2030, reflects the increasing demand for wireless headphone technology worldwide. The market analysis dives into various categories within the wireless headphones sector, including In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless, and Over-Ear Wireless, providing businesses with a comprehensive understanding of this dynamic industry.

In particular, the In-Ear Wireless segment is expected to achieve a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.7 billion during the analysis period. Similarly, the On-Ear Wireless segment is poised for growth, with an estimated 5.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

The United States plays a significant role in this market, with an estimated value of US$2.5 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, a powerhouse economy, is forecasted to exhibit impressive growth, reaching a projected market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 8.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive report not only covers recent market trends and current status but also offers valuable insights into historical sales data from 2014 to 2021.

It provides a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage of value sales by region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. With segmented data and in-depth analysis, businesses can make well-informed decisions in this evolving wireless headphones market.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

Geographic Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

and Other Emerging Regions World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Canada , USA , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors

Wireless Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

Tablets

Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Computers

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

Rise of VoIP

Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Technology Advancements Spur Demand

USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

Headphones with Voice Assistants

Extended Battery Life

Smarter Designs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Bose Corporation ( USA )

) Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Grado Labs ( USA )

( ) JVCKENWOOD Corporation ( Japan )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

LG Electronics, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Logitech International S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Plantronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Samsung ( South Korea )

) Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shure Incorporated ( USA )

) Skullcandy, Inc. ( USA )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

