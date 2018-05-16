Global Wireless Health Market 2016-2022: Increasing Emergence Towards Wearable Devices

The report provides a complete view of the wireless health market and encompasses detailed type portfolio and strategic developments of key vendors. To know the competitive landscape of the Wireless Health market, an analysis of Porters five forces model is done. The study cover market attractiveness analysis, in which type segments are specialized based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The report provides a crucial view of the wireless health market by segmenting the market based on component, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on the component the wireless health market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on technology the wireless health device market is segmented into WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX, and WWAN. Based on the application the wireless health device market is segmented into patient-specific, patient communication and support, physiological monitoring and provider/payer-specific. On the basis of end-user, it is categorized into; Providers, Payers and Patients/Individuals.



Key participants profiled in the report includeSiemens A.G., Omron Corporation, AT T, Inc., GE Healthcare, Verizon Communications, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Polar Electro, Nihon Kohden, Mckesson Corporation and Cerner Corporation among others.



Market Dynamics



Market drivers



Drivers of global wireless health market: Impact analysis

Decreasing costs of electronics

Increasing chronic aging population

Increasing emergence towards wearable devices

Market restraints



Restraints of wireless health market: Impact analysis

High initial cost of wearable devices

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities



Research development for Wireless Health

Technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Wireless Health Market Global and Industry Analysis



4. Global Wireless Health Market - Competitive Landscape



5. Global Wireless Health Market Component Analysis



6. Global Wireless Health Market Technology Analysis



7. Global Wireless Health Market Application Analysis



8. Global Wireless Health Market End-User Analysis



9. Global Wireless Health Market Regional Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

AT T, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Verizon Communications Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Polar Electro

Nihon Kohden

Mckesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation



