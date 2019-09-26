Global Wireless Sensor Network Markets Report 2019: Annual Shipments of Wireless Mesh Sensor Nodes will Increase by 560% Over the Next Five Years

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensor Network Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2023, there will be 3.4 billion annual WSN chipset shipments worldwide up from 1 billion in 2018. Short range technologies such as 802.15.4, Bluetooth, WiFi and proprietary make up over 90% today but LPWA networks including Sigfox, LoRa and NB-IoT are increasing faster. Location services are another growing trend. Within the next five years, 3 in 5 of WSN chipsets will be used for location related services including proximity sensing as well as asset tracking and locating.

For the past decade, Internet of Things (IoT) development has been limited by costs, reliability, range and network incompatibility. Today, these barriers to entry have been removed by wireless sensor networks (WSN) that have become a key differentiator for an increasing number of organizations. In fact, without an IoT strategy, enterprises are at a significant competitive disadvantage. WSN increases operational efficiency, scalability, asset visibility and creates vast amounts of data that provides new analytic insights on complex processes.



This is a diverse landscape where developers are using mesh networking, energy harvesting, beacons, location services, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks,

and multi-protocol chipsets to push the boundaries of WSN.



The publisher has covered these developments and their impact on the evolving IoT ecosystem for the past 15 years. In this report, we focus on three primary WSN technology variations:

Wireless mesh sensor networks

Location-aware personal area networks

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks

Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks

Annual shipments of wireless mesh sensor nodes will increase by 560% over the next five years. With 500 million installed mesh devices, IEEE 802.15.4 has the lion's share of the market today using protocols such as Zigbee, Thread, Wi-SUN, WirelessHART and ISA100 Wireless. By 2023, 4.5 billion cumulative 802.15.4 mesh devices will be sold worldwide.



Bluetooth mesh is providing new high-growth markets for Bluetooth such as smart homes and buildings, smart cities, retail, healthcare operations as well as industrial and logistics applications. Over the next five years, Bluetooth Low Energy chipset shipments for sensor network markets will increase by 3X faster than the overall Bluetooth LE market.



Wireless mesh network protocols are provided by over half of the 67 low power wireless chipset and module suppliers we analyzed for this report. Innovations for wireless mesh sensor networks continues to grow such as the network agostic wireless mesh platform by CyanConnode, ultra-long range wireless mesh systems using LoRa by Chess Wire and decentralized, radio-agnostic wireless mesh networks by Wirepas. Combo chips that include both 802.15.4 and Bluetooth LE are offered by most leading WSN suppliers including Nordic, NXP, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Redpine, Silicon Labs and TI.



Location-Aware Personal Area Networks



By 2023, 2.5 billion cumulative personal area wearables devices such as fitness/health trackers and smartwatches will be sold worldwide. Bluetooth location services has emerged as one of the largest IoT developer opportunities in 2018. IoT data analytics platforms such as IBM's Watson IoT, Intel's Retail Sensor Platform and GE Predix are increasingly using Bluetooth beacons for high-value enterprise applications such as retail point-of-interest messaging, real

-time coupons, wayfinding, workflow optimization and asset tracking.



Bluetooth beacons are used by retail chains and brands such as Macy's, Lord & Taylor and Coca Cola; numerous sports/event venues such as the Mobile World Congress conference, Detroit Auto Show and Levi Stadium in San Francisco; and a growing number of commercial and industrial companies.



Low Power Wide Area Networks

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks solve many of the challenges associated with wireless mesh sensor networks by creating multi-mile star networks where the complexity of the network and application reside on an in-premises or cloud network server. LPWA networks such as LoRaWAN provide geolocation and roaming capabilities to complement or replace GPS that lower service fees for tracking, locating and monitoring of people, animals, vehicles, bicycles and other mobile assets.



The publisher's analysis of nearly 100 LPWA network operators found that two-thirds provide networks such as Sigfox or LoRaWAN that use unlicensed spectrum. However, the pace of activity for NB-IoT has accelerated over the past 18 months. Today, 1 in 4 LPWA operators provide or are planning NB-IoT networks and there are over a dozen NB-IoT chipset suppliers from a small handful two years ago.



The number of IoT software platform providers continues to increase with the most successful of these focused on a few number of markets or establishing strategic alliances with IoT infrastructure leaders. LPWA network infrastructure providers including Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Kerlink, Nokia, Sagemcom and ZTE that are creating extensive, highly integrated end-to-end IoT platforms including device management, network operations, application enablement, end devices and vertical solutions.



Based on thousands of interviews and surveys with executives across the whole IoT value chain, this report analyzes 45 WSN market segments including the current market forces, technology dynamics, market size and value system from hip to end user. Targeted at IoT developers, wireless component suppliers and IoT platform providers, this report is the product of ON World's ongoing research on WSN for over a decade.



