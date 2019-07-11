Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market to 2026 by Sensor, Technology, Topology, Product, Type, Channel, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Landscape
Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
Growing adoption of wireless technologies and reducing the cost of wireless sensors are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, high installation costs are hindering the market growth.
Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) can be defined as a self-configured and infrastructure-less wireless network to monitor physical or environmental conditions. A sink or base station acts as an interface between users and the network. Typically a wireless sensor network contains hundreds of thousands of sensor nodes.
Based on Type, the Underwater WSN segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the Underwater Wireless Sensor Networks (UWSNs) contains several components such as vehicles and sensors that are deployed in a specific acoustic area to perform collaborative monitoring and data collection tasks.
On the basis of geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smart factories, intelligent mechanized, and the presence of many network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Application Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Sensor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Temperature Sensor
5.3 Accelerometers
5.4 Proximity
5.5 Pressure Sensor
5.6 Motion & Position Sensor
5.7 Level Sensor
5.8 Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) Sensors
5.9 Image & Surveillance Sensor
5.10 Humidity Sensor
5.11 Heart Rate Sensors
5.12 Flow Sensor
5.13 Chemical & Gas Sensor
5.14 Blood Glucose Sensors
5.15 Ambient Light Sensors
5.16 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Based Sensors
5.17 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
5.18 Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Sensors
5.19 Other Sensors
6 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless HART
6.3 Bluetooth & Bluetooth Smart
6.4 Wi-Fi And WLAN
6.5 Enocean
6.6 ISA100.11a
6.7 Zigbee
6.7.1 Zigbee IP
6.7.2 Zigbee Pro
6.7.3 Zigbee RF4CE
6.8 Z-Wave
6.9 Dash 7
6.10 IPv6
6.11 Other Technologies
7 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Topology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Star
7.3 Mesh
7.4 Hybrid
7.5 Tree
8 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.3 Services
8.4 Hardware
9 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Underwater WSN
9.3 Underground WSN
9.4 Terrestrial WSN
9.5 Multimedia WSN
9.6 Mobile WSN
9.7 Other Types
10 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Direct Sales
10.3 Distributor
11 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Wildlife Instrumentation
11.3 Wearable Devices
11.4 Sensor and Robots
11.5 Nanoscopic sensing
11.6 Habitat Monitoring
11.7 Highway Monitoring
11.8 Civil and Environmental Engineering
11.9 Agriculture
11.10 Automation
11.10.1 Industrial Automation
11.10.2 Home Automation
11.10.3 Building Automation
11.11 Healthcare
11.12 Other Applications
12 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Food & Beverages
12.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
12.4 Aerospace & Defense
12.5 Military And Homeland Security
12.6 Automotive and Manufacturing
12.7 Medical and Pharmaceuticals
12.8 Metal and Mining
12.9 Oil & Gas
12.10 Power & Energy
12.11 Retail
12.12 Transportation and Logistics
12.13 Water and Wastewater
12.14 Other End Users
13 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Toshiba Corp (USA)
15.2 ABB Ltd.
15.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
15.4 Texas Instruments Inc.
15.5 Stmicro electronics
15.6 Siemens AG
15.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
15.8 Honeywell International Inc
15.9 Hitachi, Ltd
15.10 General Electric
15.11 Freescale Semiconductor Inc
15.12 Episensor Ltd.
15.13 Endress+Hauser Consult AG
15.14 Emerson Electric Co
15.15 Chevron Corporation
15.16 Atmel Corporation
15.17 Ambient Micro
