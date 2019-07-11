Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market to 2026 by Sensor, Technology, Topology, Product, Type, Channel, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of wireless technologies and reducing the cost of wireless sensors are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, high installation costs are hindering the market growth.

Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) can be defined as a self-configured and infrastructure-less wireless network to monitor physical or environmental conditions. A sink or base station acts as an interface between users and the network. Typically a wireless sensor network contains hundreds of thousands of sensor nodes.

Based on Type, the Underwater WSN segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the Underwater Wireless Sensor Networks (UWSNs) contains several components such as vehicles and sensors that are deployed in a specific acoustic area to perform collaborative monitoring and data collection tasks.

On the basis of geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smart factories, intelligent mechanized, and the presence of many network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Application Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Sensor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Temperature Sensor

5.3 Accelerometers

5.4 Proximity

5.5 Pressure Sensor

5.6 Motion & Position Sensor

5.7 Level Sensor

5.8 Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) Sensors

5.9 Image & Surveillance Sensor

5.10 Humidity Sensor

5.11 Heart Rate Sensors

5.12 Flow Sensor

5.13 Chemical & Gas Sensor

5.14 Blood Glucose Sensors

5.15 Ambient Light Sensors

5.16 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Based Sensors

5.17 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

5.18 Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Sensors

5.19 Other Sensors



6 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless HART

6.3 Bluetooth & Bluetooth Smart

6.4 Wi-Fi And WLAN

6.5 Enocean

6.6 ISA100.11a

6.7 Zigbee

6.7.1 Zigbee IP

6.7.2 Zigbee Pro

6.7.3 Zigbee RF4CE

6.8 Z-Wave

6.9 Dash 7

6.10 IPv6

6.11 Other Technologies



7 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Topology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Star

7.3 Mesh

7.4 Hybrid

7.5 Tree



8 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.3 Services

8.4 Hardware



9 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Underwater WSN

9.3 Underground WSN

9.4 Terrestrial WSN

9.5 Multimedia WSN

9.6 Mobile WSN

9.7 Other Types



10 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Sales

10.3 Distributor



11 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wildlife Instrumentation

11.3 Wearable Devices

11.4 Sensor and Robots

11.5 Nanoscopic sensing

11.6 Habitat Monitoring

11.7 Highway Monitoring

11.8 Civil and Environmental Engineering

11.9 Agriculture

11.10 Automation

11.10.1 Industrial Automation

11.10.2 Home Automation

11.10.3 Building Automation

11.11 Healthcare

11.12 Other Applications



12 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Food & Beverages

12.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

12.4 Aerospace & Defense

12.5 Military And Homeland Security

12.6 Automotive and Manufacturing

12.7 Medical and Pharmaceuticals

12.8 Metal and Mining

12.9 Oil & Gas

12.10 Power & Energy

12.11 Retail

12.12 Transportation and Logistics

12.13 Water and Wastewater

12.14 Other End Users



13 Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Toshiba Corp (USA)

15.2 ABB Ltd.

15.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

15.4 Texas Instruments Inc.

15.5 Stmicro electronics

15.6 Siemens AG

15.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

15.8 Honeywell International Inc

15.9 Hitachi, Ltd

15.10 General Electric

15.11 Freescale Semiconductor Inc

15.12 Episensor Ltd.

15.13 Endress+Hauser Consult AG

15.14 Emerson Electric Co

15.15 Chevron Corporation

15.16 Atmel Corporation

15.17 Ambient Micro



