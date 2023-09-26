Global Wireless Sensors Technologies and Markets Report 2023: A $32.4 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Vendors - ABB, Emerson Electric, Jacobs Engineering, Robert Bosch and Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wireless Sensors Technologies and Global Markets are projected to reach a value of $32.4 billion by 2028 from $12.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.4%

The global wireless sensors market is the focus of this comprehensive report, which also delves into the analysis of prevailing global market trends. The data within the report is based on 2022 as the reference year, with estimations extending from 2023 to 2028 and projections of the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

Wireless sensors represent devices capable of gathering and transmitting data from their surroundings wirelessly to monitoring or control systems. These devices are engineered to eliminate the necessity for physical wiring, providing flexibility and enabling remote monitoring across various applications.

This report encompasses the wireless sensors market across diverse end-use applications, encompassing home automation and other indoor applications, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance.

The report also addresses various wireless technologies and standards, including Zigbee, radio frequency for consumer electronics (RF4CE), Bluetooth, Bluetooth Smart, Wi-Fi, IPv6 over low-power wireless personal area networks (6LoWPAN), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and other 802.15.4-based technologies. Measurable parameters explored encompass biological characteristics, motion and position, temperature, flow, level, surveillance and image, chemical, pressure, and humidity.

Home automation and indoor applications are expected to significantly contribute to the wireless sensor market, although competition among various wireless technologies may temper their individual influence. Notably, stakeholders in home automation have taken swift strides to introduce their offerings, leading to their dominance in the market.

However, as other sectors, especially in the industrial domain, increasingly adopt wireless sensors, the dominance of home automation will likely wane. The automotive engineering and design domains, driven by intelligent transportation, emphasize electronic technologies over mechanical ones, further fueling wireless sensor market growth.

Wireless sensors are pivotal in gathering essential data related to crop growth, optimal watering practices, and fertilizer requirements. As the agriculture industry grapples with meeting the food demand of a growing global population, the escalating utilization of wireless sensors in agriculture is poised to propel wireless sensor market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of IoT-based wireless sensors across diverse end-user applications is anticipated to be a pivotal driver for the wireless sensors market's expansion.

Key players in the market include NXP Semiconductor Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V., among others.

Report Includes

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the market size for wireless sensor technologies, both in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of wireless sensor standard/technology, measurable parameter, application, and geographic region

Description of the technology and innovations behind wireless sensor development and production; and analysis of opportunities, deterrents, and trends affecting the growth of this market

Details of numerous wireless sensors technologies such as RFID, ZigBee, RF4CE and EnOcean and comparison between Bluetooth and Bluetooth smart sensors

Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key strategies adopted by leading players in the wireless sensors market

Market share analysis of various manufacturers/suppliers of various wireless sensors, and their product overviews and competitive landscape

Company profiles of major industry players of the industry, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Jacobs Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Fundamentals of Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Iot and Wsn

Mesh Networks

Sensor Life Cycle Assessment

Technology Life Cycle

Regulatory Standards

Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks

Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Assessment of the Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Emergence of Smart Factory Concepts and Rapid Adoption of Industrial Automation

Shifting Manufacturing Locations

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technologies

The Growth of Smart Cities

Market Opportunities

Synergies/Collaborations Between Various Wireless Standards and Their Increasing Usage in Industrial Applications

Increased Adoption of Wireless Sensors Across Various Applications for Remote Monitoring

The Growth of Industrial IoT (Iiot)

Rising Potential for Wireless Sensors in Environmental Monitoring (Ecology) and Agriculture

Market Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues of Wsns

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Measurable Parameter

Overview

Wireless Biological Characteristic Sensors

Wireless Motion and Position Sensors

Wireless Temperature Sensors

Wireless Flow Sensors

Wireless Surveillance and Image Sensors

Wireless Level Sensors

Wireless Pressure Sensors

Wireless Humidity Sensors

Wireless Chemical Composition Sensors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Wireless Standard/Technology

Overview

802.15.4 Standard/Technology

Zigbee and Rf4Ce

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi and Ipv6 Over Low-Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6Lowpan)

Rfid

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Overview

Home Automation

Energy Infrastructure

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Ecology and Agriculture

Defense and Surveillance

Logistics and Transport

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Environmental, Social, and Governance (Esg) Perspective

Overview

Esg Performance in Wireless Sensors Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of Esg in the Wireless Sensors Market

Key Esg Issues in the Wireless Sensors Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Wireless Sensors Market

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Market Trend Analysis

Factors Influencing Wireless Sensor Price Trends

Emerging Technologies in the Market

Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (Lpwan)

5G and Beyond

Edge Computing

Energy Harvesting

Ai and Ml

Sensor Fusion

Internet of Things (Iot)

Wearable Sensors

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Overview

Geographical Patterns

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

