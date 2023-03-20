Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.48%

Mar 20, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market is projected to reach USD 18,833.84 million by 2030 from USD 5,188.60 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.48% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,926.68 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,225.74 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.10% to reach USD 6,813.70 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,407.73 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,671.13 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.90% to reach USD 5,256.90 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,854.17 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,175.17 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.55% to reach USD 6,763.23 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Communication Technology:
- Bluetooth
- Enocean
- Wifi
- Z-Wave
- Zigbee
Offering:
- Hardware
- Lighting Controls
- Dimmers
- Gateways
- LED Drivers & Ballasts
- Relay Units
- Sensors
- Switches
- Lights & Luminaires
- Fixtures
- Smart Bulbs
- Services
- Software
Installation Type:
- New
- Retro Fit
Application:
- Commercial
- Public
- Residential
Deployment:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Acuity Brands, Inc.
- ams-OSRAM AG
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Deako, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Company
- Gewiss S.p.A.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ideal Industries, Inc.
- Itron, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Legrand S.A.
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Savant Systems, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TVILIGHT Projects B.V.
- Venture Lighting International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f40wvs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article