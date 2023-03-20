Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.48%

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market is projected to reach USD 18,833.84 million by 2030 from USD 5,188.60 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.48% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,926.68 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,225.74 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.10% to reach USD 6,813.70 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 17.10% to reach by 2030. The Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,407.73 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 1,671.13 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.90% to reach USD 5,256.90 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 17.90% to reach by 2030. The Europe , Middle East & Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market size was estimated at USD 1,854.17 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,175.17 million in 2023, at a CAGR 17.55% to reach USD 6,763.23 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.



This research report categorizes the Global Wireless Smart Lighting Control System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Communication Technology:

Bluetooth

Enocean

Wifi

Z-Wave

Zigbee

Offering:

Hardware

Lighting Controls



Dimmers





Gateways





LED Drivers & Ballasts





Relay Units





Sensors





Switches



Lights & Luminaires



Fixtures





Smart Bulbs

Services

Software

Installation Type:

New

Retro Fit

Application:

Commercial

Public

Residential

Deployment:

Indoor

Outdoor

Region:

Americas

Argentina



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States



California





Florida





Illinois





New York





Ohio





Pennsylvania





Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia



China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Philippines



Singapore



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Vietnam

Europe , Middle East & Africa

, & Denmark



Egypt



Finland



France



Germany



Israel



Italy



Netherlands



Nigeria



Norway



Poland



Qatar



Russia



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Turkey



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom

Company Usability Profiles:

Acuity Brands, Inc.

ams-OSRAM AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deako, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Gewiss S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Itron, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Savant Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TVILIGHT Projects B.V.

Venture Lighting International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f40wvs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets