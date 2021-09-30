Global Women Apparel Market: (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women apparel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Women's apparel is a broad category of products, including formal wear to casual and ethnic clothing. In recent years, the inflating disposable incomes, along with the rising influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and fashion magazines, have escalated the demand for luxury and premium apparel across the globe. As a result, leading brands are providing exclusive high fashion clothing items in different sizes and price segments for fashion-conscious individuals. The industry is also witnessing a shift in consumer preferences toward environment-friendly apparel on account of changing lifestyles and the growing trend of sustainable fashion.



The rising influence of e-commerce platforms is one of the key factors driving the global women's apparel market. As online retail stores offer convenience, faster delivery, discount coupons and easy accessibility, payments and return policies to consumers, they are rapidly gaining traction among customers. Additionally, owing to the increasing female workforce participation, leading manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new designs and styles in formal wear. They are also introducing trendy clothes with different fabrics, patterns, styles, colors and designs to keep consumers updated with the latest fashion trends.



The growing concept of visual merchandising and fashion rental services is also increasing the sales of branded apparels. Apart from this, the adoption of innovative strategies, such as mass customization and personalization, and 3D knitting machines, to reduce production costs and improve quality, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. However, the industry growth is being highly influenced due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has led to disruptions in the supply chain and temporary closure of retail facilities. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global women apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Dolce & Gabbana, Forever21, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Industria de Diseno Textil S.A., Kering, L Brands Inc., LVMH, PVH Corp., Prada S.p.A. and Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global women apparel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global women apparel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the season?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global women apparel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Women Apparel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Tops and Dresses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bottom Wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Innerwear and Sleepwear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Coats, Jackets and Suits

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Ethnic Wear

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Season

7.1 Summer Wear

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Winter Wear

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 All Season Wear

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Exclusive Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adidas AG

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Burberry Group PLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Dolce & Gabbana

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Forever21

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Giorgio Armani S.p.A

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Kering

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 L Brands Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 LVMH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 PVH Corp.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Prada S.p.A.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

