Global Women Razor Market 2019-2024 - Brands Jump onto Inclusivity & Diversity Bandwagon
Aug 15, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Razor Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Shaving - A Self-care Ritual
- Growing Practice of Grooming
- Higher Population of Working Women
- Emergence of DTC Brands & Netflix-style Services
Market Growth Restraints
- Sticker Shock + Pink Tax
- Growing Normalization of Body Hair
- Players Barely Move the Needle
- Prevalence of High Dissatisfaction
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Brands Jump onto Inclusivity & Diversity Bandwagon
- The Genderless Movement
- Portability - A New Focus
- Going Green and Clean
The global women's razor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2024.
The initiation of gender-neutral concept in beauty products, the introduction of portable razors, the arrival of green technology (razors), the emergence of brands that have jumped on inclusivity and diversity bandwagon are expected to contribute in the growth of the women's razor market during the forecast period.
Further, as more consumers are beginning to choose brands with a green vein and philanthropic endeavors, marketing initiatives and brand habits are expected to shift toward eco-friendly products. Vendors are following sustainability practices to drive sales and motivating consumers to go green, which is likely to fuel the women's razor market in the coming years. Preserve, a company, introduced environment-friendly triple razor system handles for razors that are 100% recycled from no.5 (polypropylene plastics) obtained from former yogurt cups.
The study considers the present scenario of the women's razor market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the women's razor market.
Key Vendor Analysis
The women's razor market is heavily concentrated. Vendors are designing the razors that suit the movement through the contours of the woman's body and make it easy to shave hard-to-reach places. The industry is ripe for disruption. There are not many motivating factors for improving the shaving experience because the product in its most basic form does its job well. However, coming up with new product lines, business models, or patented features has become an effective strategy to develop a competitive edge. Therefore, from on-demand services to environment-friendly products, a range of new companies are trying to change the face of the market.
Key Topics
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Channel
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Usage
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 State Of The Global Economy
7.2.1 Economic Profile
7.3 Women's Shaving Market: An Overview
7.3.1 The Science
7.3.2 Business Model
7.3.3 Consumer Behavior
7.3.4 Shaving + Body Care
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Women's Razor Market
9.1 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Five Forces Analysis
10 By Product
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Cartridge Razors
10.4 Disposable Razors
10.5 Safety Razors
10.6 Straight Razors
11 By Channel
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Offline
11.4 Online
12 By Usage
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Body Razors
12.4 Facial Razors
13 By Blade
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Stainless Steel Razors
13.4 Carbon Steel Razors
Key Vendors
- BIC
- Edgewell
- P&G
- Harry's
Other Prominent Vendors
- All Girls Shave Club
- Edgewell
- Angel Shave Club
- Billie
- Cavallix
- Dorco
- Edwin Jagger
- Feather
- FFS
- Grum
- Kai
- Kaili
- Oscar Razor
- Oui Shave
- Parker Safety Razor
- Preserve
- Pure Silk
- ShaveMOB
- Sphynx
- Super-Max
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fybcze
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article