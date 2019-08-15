Global Women Razor Market 2019-2024 - Brands Jump onto Inclusivity & Diversity Bandwagon

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Razor Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Dynamics





Market Growth Enablers



Shaving - A Self-care Ritual

Growing Practice of Grooming

Higher Population of Working Women

Emergence of DTC Brands & Netflix-style Services

Market Growth Restraints

Sticker Shock + Pink Tax

Growing Normalization of Body Hair

Players Barely Move the Needle

Prevalence of High Dissatisfaction

Market Opportunities & Trends

Brands Jump onto Inclusivity & Diversity Bandwagon

The Genderless Movement

Portability - A New Focus

Going Green and Clean

The global women's razor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2024.



The initiation of gender-neutral concept in beauty products, the introduction of portable razors, the arrival of green technology (razors), the emergence of brands that have jumped on inclusivity and diversity bandwagon are expected to contribute in the growth of the women's razor market during the forecast period.



Further, as more consumers are beginning to choose brands with a green vein and philanthropic endeavors, marketing initiatives and brand habits are expected to shift toward eco-friendly products. Vendors are following sustainability practices to drive sales and motivating consumers to go green, which is likely to fuel the women's razor market in the coming years. Preserve, a company, introduced environment-friendly triple razor system handles for razors that are 100% recycled from no.5 (polypropylene plastics) obtained from former yogurt cups.



The study considers the present scenario of the women's razor market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the women's razor market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The women's razor market is heavily concentrated. Vendors are designing the razors that suit the movement through the contours of the woman's body and make it easy to shave hard-to-reach places. The industry is ripe for disruption. There are not many motivating factors for improving the shaving experience because the product in its most basic form does its job well. However, coming up with new product lines, business models, or patented features has become an effective strategy to develop a competitive edge. Therefore, from on-demand services to environment-friendly products, a range of new companies are trying to change the face of the market.



Key Topics



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Channel

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Usage

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State Of The Global Economy

7.2.1 Economic Profile

7.3 Women's Shaving Market: An Overview

7.3.1 The Science

7.3.2 Business Model

7.3.3 Consumer Behavior

7.3.4 Shaving + Body Care



8 Market Dynamics



9 Global Women's Razor Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Cartridge Razors

10.4 Disposable Razors

10.5 Safety Razors

10.6 Straight Razors



11 By Channel

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Offline

11.4 Online



12 By Usage

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Body Razors

12.4 Facial Razors



13 By Blade

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Stainless Steel Razors

13.4 Carbon Steel Razors



Key Vendors

BIC

Edgewell

P&G

Harry's

Other Prominent Vendors

All Girls Shave Club

Angel Shave Club

Billie

Cavallix

Dorco

Edwin Jagger

Feather

FFS

Grum

Kai

Kaili

Oscar Razor

Oui Shave

Parker Safety Razor

Preserve

Pure Silk

ShaveMOB

Sphynx

Super-Max

