Global Wood-Plastic Composites Market 2018-2022: Increasing Use of Bioplastics and Recycled Plastics

The global wood-plastic composites market to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is compliance pressure. The high cost of WPCs is a lesser worry than their environmental footprint. The researchers across the world are focusing on developing effective and efficient WPCs from recycled raw materials owing to the pressure to comply with carbon dioxide emissions and fuel economy targets.

One trend in the market is increasing prices of hardwood. Manufacturers and stakeholders are finding it difficult to procure high-quality hardwood. Composites, especially WPCs, are widely adopted due to their reduced maintenance, environment-friendliness, and greater return on investment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is quality assurance and consumer perception. As the materials used for manufacturing WPCs are relatively novel, the newly developed WPCs products will take time to penetrate the market.

Key vendors

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Beologic

Fiberon

FKuR Kunststoff

The AZEK Company

Trex Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Components of WPCs

Manufacturing processes of WPCs

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Global polyethylene WPCs market

Global polyvinyl chloride WPCs market

Global polypropylene WPCs market

Global other polymers WPCs market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Global WPCs market in buildings and construction

Global WPCs market in automotive

Global WPCs market in industrial and consumer goods

Global WPCs market in others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing prices of hardwood

Emergence of new material

Increasing use of bioplastics and recycled plastics

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f954x3/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wood-plastic-composites-market-2018-2022-increasing-use-of-bioplastics-and-recycled-plastics-300648559.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

