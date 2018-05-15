Global Wood-Plastic Composites Market 2018-2022: Increasing Use of Bioplastics and Recycled Plastics

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wood-plastic composites market to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is compliance pressure. The high cost of WPCs is a lesser worry than their environmental footprint. The researchers across the world are focusing on developing effective and efficient WPCs from recycled raw materials owing to the pressure to comply with carbon dioxide emissions and fuel economy targets.
One trend in the market is increasing prices of hardwood. Manufacturers and stakeholders are finding it difficult to procure high-quality hardwood. Composites, especially WPCs, are widely adopted due to their reduced maintenance, environment-friendliness, and greater return on investment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is quality assurance and consumer perception. As the materials used for manufacturing WPCs are relatively novel, the newly developed WPCs products will take time to penetrate the market.
Key vendors
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
- Beologic
- Fiberon
- FKuR Kunststoff
- The AZEK Company
- Trex Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Components of WPCs
- Manufacturing processes of WPCs
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global polyethylene WPCs market
- Global polyvinyl chloride WPCs market
- Global polypropylene WPCs market
- Global other polymers WPCs market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Global WPCs market in buildings and construction
- Global WPCs market in automotive
- Global WPCs market in industrial and consumer goods
- Global WPCs market in others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing prices of hardwood
- Emergence of new material
- Increasing use of bioplastics and recycled plastics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
