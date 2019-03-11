Global Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022 - Growth in Modular and Panelized Constructions

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The woodworking machines market will register a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.

IoT in woodworking machines to gain traction. IoT is an ever-growing network of physical objects that features an IP address, thus allowing it to connect to the internet and the communication between these objects and other internet-enabled devices.

Market Overview

Increasing adoption of automated woodworking machine

The increasing focus toward ensuring flexibility and highly personalized product in the woodworking industry has increased the need for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the production process.

Declining woods supply and increasing timber prices

Since the majority of demand is from the furniture industry, the fluctuation in wood supply and rising timber prices affected the woodworking machines market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Michael Weinig and SCM Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the IoT in woodworking machines and the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machine, will provide considerable growth opportunities to woodworking machines manufactures.

Biesse Group, Drr, IMA-Schelling-Group, Michael Weinig, and SCM Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Furniture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

IoT in woodworking machines

Growth in modular and panelized constructions

Integration of robots with woodworking machines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Biesse Group

Drr

IMA-Schelling-Group

Michael Weinig

SCM Group

