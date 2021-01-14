Global Workforce Management Software Market to 2028 with SAP, Kronos, Oracle, Workforce Software, Reflexis Systems, Active Operations Management Int'l, SISQUAL, Nice Systems, and Infor Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Management Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workforce management software market was valued at US$ 4.99 Bn in 2019 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Achieving on-budget workforce strategic planning is complex and difficult with conventional paper/spreadsheet-based methods given the voluminous amount and type of data inputs required. Thus, automation is requisite for smart, data-driven staff management. IT plays an important role in helping business organizations across industry verticals to optimize and streamline operations, including workforce management.



With the advent of digitalization, workforce management software solutions are fast replacing conventional ways of manually maintaining workforce databases using spreadsheets, thereby leading to a change in the workforce management landscape. The use of these solutions has brought down the time required for maintaining a workforce database and discrepancies related to data.



Furthermore, cloud-based workforce management software has become increasingly important with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a large portion of the workforce operating remotely from their home, it has become imperative for organizations to manage their workforce effectively. Thereby, there has been a significant uptick in the demand for sophisticated workforce management software since 2nd quarter of 2020.



Key companies profiled in the research study include SAP SE, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Workforce Software Group Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Active Operations Management International LLP, SISQUAL, Nice Systems Inc., and Infor among others.



Key questions answered in this report

Global market size for workforce management software solutions in 2018 and 2019

Projected forecast and market estimations up to 2028

Which is the largest regional market for workforce management software solutions?

Which mode of deployment is preferred worldwide?

Which end-use segment enjoys the highest penetration of workforce management software solutions worldwide?

Which are the key factors driving the global workforce management software market growth?

Who are the leading vendors in the global workforce management software market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading vendors in the global workforce management software market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global WMS Market Snapshot

2.2. Global WMS Market, by Mode of Deployment, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global WMS Market, by End-use Vertical, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global WMS Market, by Functionality, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global WMS Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Analysis

3.1. Global WMS Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Value, by Mode of Deployment , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. WMS Market Value, by Mode of Deployment, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

4.2. On-premise

4.3. Cloud-based



5. Global Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Value, by End-use Vertical , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. WMS Market Value, by End-use, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

5.2. BFSI

5.3. Retail

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Automotive

5.6. Industrial Manufacturing

5.7. Government

5.8. Others (Education, etc.)



6. Global Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Value, by Functionality, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. WMS Market Value, by Functionality, 2019 & 2028 (Value %)

6.2. Workforce Forecast & Scheduling

6.3. Time & Attendance Management

6.4. Absence Management

6.5. Workforce Analytics

6.6. Others (Fatigue Management, Task Management, etc.)



7. North America Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Workforce Management Software (WMS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. SAP SE

11.2. Kronos Incorporated

11.3. Oracle Corporation

11.4. Workforce Software Group Inc.

11.5. Reflexis Systems Inc.

11.6. Active Operations Management International LLP

11.7. SISQUAL

11.8. Nice Systems Inc.

11.9. Infor



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlq3ta

