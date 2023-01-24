Global Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management (WFO/WEM) Products and Market Report 2023 Featuring Alvaria, Calabrio, Five9, NICE, OnviSource, Playvox, & Verint Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022-2023 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WFO/WEM suites improve the customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) while enhancing productivity, critical corporate goals in good and bad economic times.

Many components of a "contact center" WFO/WEM suite can provide substantial benefits and productivity improvements beyond the contact center, to other people-intensive enterprise functions, particularly back-office and branch operating departments.

AI-enabled solutions to meet CX and EX demands

The primary purpose of WFO/WEM solutions is to capture and provide the insights, analytics, and automation that companies need to build and maintain outstanding and enduring relationships with their customers and employees. Companies that want to thrive in today's business world must create a positive, flexible, and rewarding work environment that enables them to hire and retain great employees.

And they need to support their staff with intelligent tools and updated processes that empower them to become customer advocates who provide a frictionless CX, cost-effectively. This is a particularly vital goal in an era where customer expectations continue to shift and expand, and employee retention is growing in importance.

The definition of a great customer experience continues to evolve, and any company that wants to provide an outstanding CX must utilize a flexible servicing infrastructure that adapts as quickly as its customers' requirements change. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) comes in.

A number of AI technologies, enabled by the flexibility and processing power of the cloud, are the driving forces behind most of the innovation occurring in the market. Artificial intelligence-based technologies harness real-time capabilities that allow enterprises to deliver a responsive and fluid service experience.

AI gives agents or automated self-service solutions customized guidance and context-based information that position them to meet and exceed the expectations of each person who reaches out for assistance.

Comprehensive and insightful coverage of this essential sector

The 2022 - 2023 Enterprise Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report explores today's WFO/WEM market, its current trends and challenges, competitive landscape, product suites, increasingly sophisticated technology, and the wave of innovation that is propelling these valuable solutions into the future.

It also explains how artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation are being leveraged in WFO/WEM modules to enhance the CX and EX, and to raise the profile of contact centers to the status of essential corporate contributors. Our 19th edition features 7 leading and contending vendors: Alvaria, Calabrio, Five9, NICE, OnviSource, Playvox, and Verint.

This Report is intended to help contact center, IT, and enterprise leaders and managers in small, mid-size, and large companies select the right solution, technology, functionality, and partner to meet their organization's current and future WFO/WEM needs.

This report includes:

WFO/WEM suites defined: an overview of the functional components of a WFO/WEM solution, including the core and optional modules offered in the featured suites

Market and business trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing product development

WFO/WEM market innovation, including a review of recently introduced functionality and what is planned for the next 12 - 18 months

Examination of what an outstanding CX means today and how surveying/voice of the customer (VoC), customer journey analytics (CJA), and performance management help the enterprise understand it and deliver it from the customer perspective

Timely discussion of how improving the agent experience is critical to attracting and retaining agents in the midst of the Great Resignation, including how WFO/WEM solutions such as WFM, analytics-enabled quality management (AQM), knowledge management (KM), and gamification engage and empower agents

Examination of essential AI applications in contact centers and how AI is transforming the agent experience and elevating the CX

Discussion of how back office and branch environments can benefit from WFO/WEM solutions

5-year projections for 11 WFO/WEM applications

Review of the WFO/WEM competitive landscape, including company snapshots of the featured WFO/WEM competitors

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 11 vendor categories, 10 WFO/WEM modules, and 7 product features

Detailed pricing analysis for a 250-seat on-premise and cloud-based quality management (QM)/recording/coaching implementation, including incremental costs for AQM, WFM, gamification, surveying, KM, and interaction analytics

Detailed company reports for the 7 featured WFO/WEM vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans

WFO/WEM Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. DMG Consulting Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Suites

4.1 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Vendor Suite Overview

5. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Trends and Challenges

5.1 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Trends

5.2 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Challenges

6. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. The CX Imperative: It Takes an Enterprise

7.1 Surveying/Voice of the Customer

7.2 Customer Journey Analytics

7.3 Performance Management

8. Delivering EX-cellence

8.1 Workforce Management

8.2 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

8.3 Knowledge Management

8.4 Gamification

9. Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, and Automation

9.1 Interaction Analytics

9.2 Robotic Process Automation

9.3 Predictive Analytics

10. Back-Office Operations/Branch Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management

10.1 Desktop Analytics

11. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Projections

12. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Competitive Landscape

12.1 WFO/WEM Suite Competitive Positioning

12.1.1 Company Snapshots

12.2 High-Level Functional Summary

12.2.1 High-Level Functional Components

12.2.2 Recording

12.2.3 Security and Compliance

12.2.4 Dashboards, Reporting, and Analytics

13. Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Customer Satisfaction Survey

13.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

13.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Category and Customer

13.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO/WEM Modules

13.2.1 WFO/WEM Module Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

13.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO/WEM Product Features

13.3.1 WFO/WEM Product Features Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

13.4 Customer Background and Insights

13.4.1 Departments Using WFO/WEM

13.4.2 How the WFO/WEM Solution is Helping to Address Top Contact Center Challenges

13.4.3 Top 3 - 5 WFO/WEM Limitations

13.4.4 Additional Comments

14. Pricing

14.1 Pricing for a 250-Seat Premise-Based WFO/WEM Solution

14.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Cloud-Based WFO/WEM Solution

15. Company Reports

15.1 Alvaria

15.2 Calabrio

15.3 Five9, Inc.

15.4 NICE

15.5 OnviSource

15.6 Playvox

15.7 Verint Systems

Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Vendor Directory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvilav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets