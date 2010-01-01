Global Workplace Transformation Market to 2023 - Technological Developments In Workplace Automation And Enterprise Mobility Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Workplace Transformation Market by Service, by Organization Size by Industry, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global workplace transformation market is expected to reach $24.1 billion by 2023

Transition in workforce demographics and increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services, which help enhance workforce productivity and reduce operational expenses, are the major factors contributing to the robust growth of the market.

On the basis of service, the workplace transformation market has been categorized into enterprise mobility and telecom services; unified communication and collaboration services; application management services; workplace automation services; workplace upgradation and migration services; desktop virtualization; asset management services; field services; service desk; and others, where others include data center transformation services and network management services. Enterprise mobility and telecom services contributed the largest revenue to the market in 2017. Organizations are making enterprise mobility a crucial component of the workplace strategy by offering mobile-based applications, cloud-enabled services, and related software to their employees for improved productivity and communication.

Based on organization size, the workplace transformation market has been categorized into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises are expected to continue generating larger revenue share in the workplace transformation market in the coming years.

On the basis of industry, the workplace transformation market has been categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare and life sciences; retail; manufacturing and automotive; government; telecom and information technology; transportation and logistics; media and entertainment; and others, where others include education, energy, and utilities. Of these, the BFSI industry is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the workplace transportation market in the coming years.

Enterprise mobility and smart mobile applications have transformed the way the traditional banking system functions. Digital banking applications offered by vendors have transformed the devices used by the clients into financial management devices, which can be accessed by them as per their convenience.

During the forecast period, the workplace transformation market is expected witness the fastest growth in APAC, as many western companies are adopting the Look East strategy for cost-cutting and governments in various Asian countries are supporting the Industry 4.0 revolution, which stresses workplace transformation. Besides, the APAC region has become a manufacturing hub in recent years. There has also been an increase in the demand for large automated warehouses facilities for storage and logistic purposes, which require optimum usage of the workspace through workplace automation services.

A flexible workplace is a key factor that can differentiate an organization from its competitors. A major element in creating a flexible work environment is having the supporting technology in place that can allow employees to collaborate more effectively, irrespective of their location. Connected devices has come as a boon to all employees, as they help increase connectivity among devices, which, in turn, results in the faster exchange of data among employees. Business organizations, across the world, are recognizing the need for technologically transforming their workplaces, which, in turn, is supporting the growth of the workplace transformation market.

Adoption of workplace transformation services such as cloud-based mobility solutions by SMEs are offering growth opportunities to the market

Vendors are increasingly integrating cloud-based and mobility solutions, such as AI, IoT, and virtual reality, to offer improved workplace management. Future workspaces will adopt new technologies, such as smart and connected meeting rooms, and will empower employees to collaborate with colleagues wirelessly, enabling interactions through touchscreens, voice, and video features.

Moreover, SMEs are increasingly implementing workplace transformation services because of the various benefits offered by them, such as faster deployment, improved business agility, increased employee efficiency, and elimination of huge infrastructure cost. Thus, the rising adoption of these services by SMEs and the increasing integration of cloud-based and mobility solutions are offering growth opportunities to the players in the workplace transformation market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition Of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 Enterprise Mobility And Telecom Services

4.1.1.2 Unified Communication And Collaboration Services

4.1.1.3 Application Management Services

4.1.1.4 Workplace Automation Services

4.1.1.5 Workplace Upgradation And Migration Services

4.1.1.6 Desktop Virtualization

4.1.1.7 Asset Management Services

4.1.1.8 Field Services

4.1.1.9 Service Desk

4.1.1.10 Others

4.1.2 By Organization Size

4.1.2.1 Large Enterprises

4.1.2.2 Small And Medium Enterprises

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Bfsi

4.1.3.2 Government

4.1.3.3 Healthcare And Life Sciences

4.1.3.4 Manufacturing And Automotive

4.1.3.5 Retail

4.1.3.6 Transportation And Logistics

4.1.3.7 Media And Entertainment

4.1.3.8 Telecom And Information Technology (It)

4.1.3.9 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Demand For Connected Workplace

4.3.1.2 New Age Of Analytics And Mobile Employees

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Byod

4.3.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of Enterprise Mobility Services

4.3.2.3 Changing Workforce Demographics

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Employees' Resistance To Change

4.3.3.2 Security Concerns And Apprehensions

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Technological Developments In Workplace Automation And Enterprise Mobility Solutions

4.3.4.2 Growth In Adoption Of Virtual, Augmented And Mixed Reality

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latin America

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Recent Activities Of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking Of Key Players

11.3 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players

11.3.1 Mergers And Acquisitions

11.3.2 Service Launches

11.3.3 Partnerships

11.3.4 Facility Expansions

11.3.5 Client Wins

11.3.6 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Accenture plc

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cognizant Corporation

Unisys Corporation.

