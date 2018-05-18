Global Workwear Market: Strategic Business Report 2018-2024 - Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Workwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- General Workwear
- Corporate Workwear
- Uniforms
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) (India)
- Adolphe Lafont
- Kwintet France SAS (France)
- Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)
- Alsico NV (Belgium)
- Aramark (USA)
- Carhartt, Inc. (USA)
- Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. (USA)
- Cintas Corporation (USA)
- G&K Services Inc. (USA)
- Dockers (USA)
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (USA)
- Fristads Kansas AB (Sweden)
- Bragard SA (France)
- Hejco (Sweden)
- HAVEP (The Netherlands)
- Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited (Ireland)
- JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)
- Johnson's Apparelmaster Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Jonsson Workwear (South Africa)
- Klopman International Srl (Italy)
- Raymond Limited (India)
- Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. (USA)
- Snickers Workwear (Sweden)
- Simon Jersey Limited (United Kingdom)
- Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (USA)
- The Donna Karan Company LLC (USA)
- The WORKWEAR Group (Australia)
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (USA)
- Tranemo Textil AB (Sweden)
- UniFirst Corporation (USA)
- V.F. Corporation (USA)
- Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company (USA)
- Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Workwear: Functional and Durable Clothing Offering a Safe Niche in an Otherwise Troubled Apparel Industry
Growth Drivers Summarized
Major Workwear Trends Summarized
Sophisticated Materials Gain Increasing Application
Fashions of the Past Re-Emerge
High Vis Clothes and Workwear Inspired looks
Women: A Major Consumer Category
Customization on the Rise
Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver
India & China: Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Manufacturing Powerhouses and the New Growth Engines
2. COMPETITION
Workwear: A Highly Fragmented Market
Recent Innovative & Advanced Workwear Offerings of Leading Players
Outerwear Brands Collaborate with Streetwear and Fashion Houses
Performance Apparel: A Major Opportunity
Noteworthy Design and Color Trends in Workwear
Grey Shades
Neutrals and Bright Colors
Color Blocking
Chinos
Utility Shirts
Men's Suits
Bespoke Look
Non-Uniform Look
Embellished Aprons
Other Notable Uniform/Workwear Design Trends
Functionality Advancements: A Key Product Differentiator
Rising Material & Energy Costs Dampen Profits
High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players
The Prominence of Casual Wear Raises Concerns
Key Strategies for Success in the Marketplace
Introduction of Marketing Programs
Deployment of New Technologies
Preferential Pricing
Market Penetration
Segmenting the market
Leveraging Brand Strength
Developing Global Brands
Product Strategy
Innovation
Leadership Development
Challenges Faced by Workwear Manufacturers
E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth
Workwear Distribution
Direct Sales
Intermediary Channels
Distributors
Agents
Importers
Subcontractors
Laundry & Garment Leasing Companies
Workwear Rental: A Channel with Significant Potential
Direct Sales Dominate Over Rentals
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth
Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Today's Millennials Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Casual Workwear
Millennials' Growing Preference for Comfortable and Relaxed Office Wear
Changing Perspective of the Millennials' towards Workwear
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Growing Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Expansion
Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend
Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear
Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence
Women's Workwear: Changes that Occurred over the Years
Workwear for Women in Fields Traditionally Dominated by Men: A Major Opportunity
Westernization Trends in Conventional Markets to Promote Growth
Corporate Wear Continues to be a Promising Market Registering Positive Gains
Noteworthy Trends in the Corporate Wear Market Summarized
Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables
Demand for Wearable Workwear Devices Witness an Upward Momentum
Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption
NSA Launches CARBONCOMFORT Workwear Range
Recent Styles in Fire-Resistant Workwear
The Essential Need to Ensure Presentation and Style Drives Demand for Crew Uniforms
Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential
A Plus Size Revolution Brewing in the US
Fashion Fever Grips Men's Workwear, Signals Growth Opportunities
Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth
Imagewear: A Booming Market
Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry
Booming Healthcare and Social Care Industry Spurs Demand for Various Healthcare Workwear
Foodservice/Hospitality Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand for Workwear
Demand for Customized and Designed Uniforms Gain Momentum in Casino/Gaming Market
Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear
Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Influencing Decisions Drive Market Penetration
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Expanding Middle Class
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Apparel in Uniforms
Smart Uniforms
BOA Workwear
Nanotechnology
Emergence of E-Textiles
3D Printing: A Game Changer
Sustainably Produced Workwear Textiles
Select Innovative and Efficient Workwear
Fabrics and Technologies
Coolpass
Coolmax
Pro-Reforce
Flex 2000
Amicor
Cotton and its Variants
Cotton/Polyester Combination
100% Polyester Acti-Fleece
100% Polyester 330G/M2
Windproof & Breathable Acti-Fleece
Softshell
Novel Heating and Lighting Systems for Workwear
Innovative FR Workwear for the Oil & Gas and Electrical Sectors
Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing
Workwear Innovations for Women by Startup Companies
Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics
BioFabrics
Tencel: The Wonder Fabric
Cordura Fabric by Invista
G2 Compression Workwear by King Gee Workwear
GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven
Innovative Kneepads by Snickers Workwear
FR Garments by DRIFIRE
Anti-Flame Fabrics by Wirtex
Proban Fabrics by Arvind Ltd.
PBI Fabrics
Nomex Fabrics
New Generation Work Trousers from Snickers
Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Workwear: Introduction
Role and Purpose of Workwear
Distinct Segments in Workwear
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Corporate Career Wear
Corporate Casual Wear
Uniforms
Meaning of Officewear
Dress Codes in Organizations
Suit Pants, Pants and Slacks
Skirted Suits, Dresses and Skirts
Shirts, Blouses, Jackets and Tops
Accessories
Make-up, Jewelry, Cologne and Perfume
Head Covering and Hats
Colors
Footwear
Corporate Footwear for Women
Corporate Footwear for Men
Corporate Dressing for a New Job
Direct Sales and Rental Services
Select End-Use Sectors
Manufacturing
Retail
Health and Social Care
Public Services
Transport/Communication
Foodservice
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Lands End Rolls Out Work. Life. Style. Collection
Ox Tools Launches Ox Workwear Clothing Range
Universal Standard Launches New Workwear 13-Piece Capsule
UniFirst Introduces MIMIX Line of Workwear
Saint Partners with RSEA Safety to Launch Saint Works Workwear Collection
ULLAC Debuts First Full Classic Workwear Silhouette
Ocado Introduces New Delivery Staff Uniforms
JCB Workwear Launches Three New Clothing Ranges
HAVEN Launches Military Workwear Apparel FW17 Collection
Polartec Unveils New Workwear Fabric Collection at NSC Expo
Patagonia Launches Workwear Line Finished with Iron Forge Hemp Canvas
Fristads Kansas Group Re-Launches Fristads Workwear Brand
Carhartt Adds Eight New Women's Styles to Flame Resistant (FR) Line
Polartec Launches MtnLogic Mountain Apparel Brand
Walls Outdoor Goods Introduces Workwear Pants
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Xeros Technologies to Acquire Gloves
Ahlsell to Acquire Workwear Outlet HMK in Vsters AB
Halo Branded Solutions Acquires Caliendo-Savio Enterprises
Ahlsell Acquires Bekken & Strm AS
Silverfleet Capital Enters into Contract with Odewald KMU to Acquire 7days Group
Ahlsell Acquires Safe Workwear
Ahlsell Acquires Jobline
Smart Solutions Acquires 50% Stake in Celtic Industrial Supplies
British Steel Grants Workwear Supply Contract to Micronclean
Taihan Textile Partners with Klopman to Distribute Protectivewear Fabrics
VF Corporation Acquires Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co.
Directa Plus Signs a Contract with Alfredo Grassi to Supply G+ Graphene
Dolphin Wear, Deckers Uniforms Join Forces to Form DWD Uniform Solutions
Elis Acquires Berendsen
Gazal to Sell Bisley Workwear Business to DG Holdco Pty Ltd
Rentokil Initial Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Haniel
Hot Stuff Safetywear Collaborates with The Brand Developers to Manufacture Workwear Garments
CTA Group Turn Out to be a Distributor of Bisley Workwear
Bunzl Acquires ML Kishigo and Neri
Portwest Acquires Prime Mover Workwear
Cintas Corporation Acquires G&K Services
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 143)
- The United States (37)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (73)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (45)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (3)
- Africa (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chl88q/global_workwear?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workwear-market-strategic-business-report-2018-2024---rising-working-women-population-boosts-demand-for-womens-workwear-300650944.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article