Global Workwear Market: Strategic Business Report 2018-2024 - Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) ( India )

) Adolphe Lafont

Kwintet France SAS ( France )

) Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

Alsico NV ( Belgium )

) Aramark ( USA )

) Carhartt, Inc. ( USA )

) Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. ( USA )

) Cintas Corporation ( USA )

) G&K Services Inc. ( USA )

) Dockers ( USA )

) Duluth Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) Fristads Kansas AB ( Sweden )

) Bragard SA ( France )

) Hejco ( Sweden )

) HAVEP ( The Netherlands )

) Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited ( Ireland )

) JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Johnson's Apparelmaster Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Jonsson Workwear ( South Africa )

) Klopman International Srl ( Italy )

) Raymond Limited ( India )

) Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Snickers Workwear ( Sweden )

) Simon Jersey Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Superior Uniform Group, Inc. ( USA )

) The Donna Karan Company LLC ( USA )

) The WORKWEAR Group ( Australia )

) Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( USA )

) Tranemo Textil AB ( Sweden )

) UniFirst Corporation ( USA )

) V.F. Corporation ( USA )

) Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company ( USA )

) Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Workwear: Functional and Durable Clothing Offering a Safe Niche in an Otherwise Troubled Apparel Industry

Growth Drivers Summarized

Major Workwear Trends Summarized

Sophisticated Materials Gain Increasing Application

Fashions of the Past Re-Emerge

High Vis Clothes and Workwear Inspired looks

Women: A Major Consumer Category

Customization on the Rise

Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

India & China: Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Manufacturing Powerhouses and the New Growth Engines



2. COMPETITION

Workwear: A Highly Fragmented Market

Recent Innovative & Advanced Workwear Offerings of Leading Players

Outerwear Brands Collaborate with Streetwear and Fashion Houses

Performance Apparel: A Major Opportunity

Noteworthy Design and Color Trends in Workwear

Grey Shades

Neutrals and Bright Colors

Color Blocking

Chinos

Utility Shirts

Men's Suits

Bespoke Look

Non-Uniform Look

Embellished Aprons

Other Notable Uniform/Workwear Design Trends

Functionality Advancements: A Key Product Differentiator

Rising Material & Energy Costs Dampen Profits

High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players

The Prominence of Casual Wear Raises Concerns

Key Strategies for Success in the Marketplace

Introduction of Marketing Programs

Deployment of New Technologies

Preferential Pricing

Market Penetration

Segmenting the market

Leveraging Brand Strength

Developing Global Brands

Product Strategy

Innovation

Leadership Development

Challenges Faced by Workwear Manufacturers

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Workwear Distribution

Direct Sales

Intermediary Channels

Distributors

Agents

Importers

Subcontractors

Laundry & Garment Leasing Companies

Workwear Rental: A Channel with Significant Potential

Direct Sales Dominate Over Rentals



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Today's Millennials Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Casual Workwear

Millennials' Growing Preference for Comfortable and Relaxed Office Wear

Changing Perspective of the Millennials' towards Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Expansion

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Women's Workwear: Changes that Occurred over the Years

Workwear for Women in Fields Traditionally Dominated by Men: A Major Opportunity

Westernization Trends in Conventional Markets to Promote Growth

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Promising Market Registering Positive Gains

Noteworthy Trends in the Corporate Wear Market Summarized

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Demand for Wearable Workwear Devices Witness an Upward Momentum

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption

NSA Launches CARBONCOMFORT Workwear Range

Recent Styles in Fire-Resistant Workwear

The Essential Need to Ensure Presentation and Style Drives Demand for Crew Uniforms

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential

A Plus Size Revolution Brewing in the US

Fashion Fever Grips Men's Workwear, Signals Growth Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth

Imagewear: A Booming Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry

Booming Healthcare and Social Care Industry Spurs Demand for Various Healthcare Workwear

Foodservice/Hospitality Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand for Workwear

Demand for Customized and Designed Uniforms Gain Momentum in Casino/Gaming Market

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Influencing Decisions Drive Market Penetration

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Expanding Middle Class



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Apparel in Uniforms

Smart Uniforms

BOA Workwear

Nanotechnology

Emergence of E-Textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Sustainably Produced Workwear Textiles

Select Innovative and Efficient Workwear

Fabrics and Technologies

Coolpass

Coolmax

Pro-Reforce

Flex 2000

Amicor

Cotton and its Variants

Cotton/Polyester Combination

100% Polyester Acti-Fleece

100% Polyester 330G/M2

Windproof & Breathable Acti-Fleece

Softshell

Novel Heating and Lighting Systems for Workwear

Innovative FR Workwear for the Oil & Gas and Electrical Sectors

Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing

Workwear Innovations for Women by Startup Companies

Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics

BioFabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

Cordura Fabric by Invista

G2 Compression Workwear by King Gee Workwear

GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven

Innovative Kneepads by Snickers Workwear

FR Garments by DRIFIRE

Anti-Flame Fabrics by Wirtex

Proban Fabrics by Arvind Ltd.

PBI Fabrics

Nomex Fabrics

New Generation Work Trousers from Snickers

Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Workwear: Introduction

Role and Purpose of Workwear

Distinct Segments in Workwear

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Corporate Career Wear

Corporate Casual Wear

Uniforms

Meaning of Officewear

Dress Codes in Organizations

Suit Pants, Pants and Slacks

Skirted Suits, Dresses and Skirts

Shirts, Blouses, Jackets and Tops

Accessories

Make-up, Jewelry, Cologne and Perfume

Head Covering and Hats

Colors

Footwear

Corporate Footwear for Women

Corporate Footwear for Men

Corporate Dressing for a New Job

Direct Sales and Rental Services

Select End-Use Sectors

Manufacturing

Retail

Health and Social Care

Public Services

Transport/Communication

Foodservice



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Lands End Rolls Out Work. Life. Style. Collection

Ox Tools Launches Ox Workwear Clothing Range

Universal Standard Launches New Workwear 13-Piece Capsule

UniFirst Introduces MIMIX Line of Workwear

Saint Partners with RSEA Safety to Launch Saint Works Workwear Collection

ULLAC Debuts First Full Classic Workwear Silhouette

Ocado Introduces New Delivery Staff Uniforms

JCB Workwear Launches Three New Clothing Ranges

HAVEN Launches Military Workwear Apparel FW17 Collection

Polartec Unveils New Workwear Fabric Collection at NSC Expo

Patagonia Launches Workwear Line Finished with Iron Forge Hemp Canvas

Fristads Kansas Group Re-Launches Fristads Workwear Brand

Carhartt Adds Eight New Women's Styles to Flame Resistant (FR) Line

Polartec Launches MtnLogic Mountain Apparel Brand

Walls Outdoor Goods Introduces Workwear Pants



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Xeros Technologies to Acquire Gloves

Ahlsell to Acquire Workwear Outlet HMK in Vsters AB

Halo Branded Solutions Acquires Caliendo-Savio Enterprises

Ahlsell Acquires Bekken & Strm AS

Silverfleet Capital Enters into Contract with Odewald KMU to Acquire 7days Group

Ahlsell Acquires Safe Workwear

Ahlsell Acquires Jobline

Smart Solutions Acquires 50% Stake in Celtic Industrial Supplies

British Steel Grants Workwear Supply Contract to Micronclean

Taihan Textile Partners with Klopman to Distribute Protectivewear Fabrics

VF Corporation Acquires Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co.

Directa Plus Signs a Contract with Alfredo Grassi to Supply G+ Graphene

Dolphin Wear, Deckers Uniforms Join Forces to Form DWD Uniform Solutions

Elis Acquires Berendsen

Gazal to Sell Bisley Workwear Business to DG Holdco Pty Ltd

Rentokil Initial Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Haniel

Hot Stuff Safetywear Collaborates with The Brand Developers to Manufacture Workwear Garments

CTA Group Turn Out to be a Distributor of Bisley Workwear

Bunzl Acquires ML Kishigo and Neri

Portwest Acquires Prime Mover Workwear

Cintas Corporation Acquires G&K Services



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 143)

The United States (37)

(37) Canada (5)

(5) Europe (73)

(73) France (3)

(3)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (45)

(45)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (3)

(3) Africa (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chl88q/global_workwear?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workwear-market-strategic-business-report-2018-2024---rising-working-women-population-boosts-demand-for-womens-workwear-300650944.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

