Global Wound Care Market Outlook to 2024: New Product Approvals/Launches, Emergence of Stem Cell Therapy For Wound Healing

The global wound care market is growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2018-2024.



The adoption of wound care biologics is augmenting the growth of the global wound care market. The commercial availability of a wide array of wound biologics is likely to encourage many end-users to use them in treating wounds as they are clinically proven, safe, and effective than other products.



The growing incidence of infections caused in lesions is another factor accelerating the growth of anti-microbial dressings market segment. Anti-microbial agents such as chlorhexidine, maggots, silver, iodine, and honey are increasingly becoming important in the global wound care market. Therefore, the incorporation of anti-microbial agents in wound dressing products is improving clinical outcomes for the treatment of wounds, thereby driving the global wound care market.



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, wound type, end-users, and geography. The increase in the geriatric population is a major contributing factor for the growth of the advanced wound care segment as the prevalence of diabetes and other diseases is more common in the elderly age group than youth.



The advanced segment is also growing as the majority of market players are offering innovative products to meet the demand for wound care worldwide. The rising incidence of diabetes and associated diabetic foot ulcers in the elderly population globally is fueling steady growth for traditional products.

The market is also growing steadily as products such as gauze bandages and adhesive bandages witness sustainable demand for small cuts, bruises as well as for chronic wounds and burns, especially in developing countries. Developing regions such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America are the largest contributors to the traditional products.



The acute wound market is growing mainly due to the rise in surgical site infections (SSI) and the increase in the number of burn cases worldwide. Chronic wounds do not heal through the normal healing process. The segment is growing due to the growing burden of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and some surgical site infections that do not heal naturally or with medicines.



The shift from traditional lower technology wound care treatments to the adoption of advanced treatments is a major factor for the high share of the hospitals and specialty wound clinic segment. Long-term care facilities segment is growing at a steady pace because of the growing incidence of chronic wounds due to the increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes. The growing elderly population is contributing to the growth of the segment as they are more prone to chronic diseases.



Key Company Profiles



Acelity

Mlnlycke Health Care

3M

ConvaTec

Paul Hartmann

Coloplast

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors



ACell

Adhesys Medical

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advancis Medical

AediCell

AlloSource

AMERX Health Care

AOTI

Axio Biosolutions

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

BSN medical

BTI Biotechnology Institute

Carilex Medical

Cohera Medical

CONMED

Cork Medical

Covalon Technologies

CryoLife

DeRoyal Industries

Ethicon

Grena

Hollister

Intergra LifeSciences

Intuitive Surgical

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Medline Industries

MiMedx

MPM Medical

MTF Biologics

Ocular Therapeutix

Organogenesis

Osiris Therapeutics

Pters Surgical

Purple Surgical

Reach surgical

Sealantis

Sechrist

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sutures India

Synovis MCA

Talley Group

Triage Meditech

Tricol Biomedical

URGO

Vivostat

Waston Medical Appliance

