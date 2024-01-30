Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) Surpasses USD 1 Billion in Assets

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced that the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) has surpassed USD 1 billion in assets under management (AUM). This important milestone represents both the firm's legacy and expertise in thematic investing as well as the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in accelerating disruption across industries.

AIQ, which seeks to invest in companies that potentially stand to benefit from the further development and utilization of AI technology and hardware in their products and services, has benefitted from the major strides made in cutting-edge AI technology in 2023. ChatGPT, OpenAI's generative AI platform, surpassed over 100 million weekly users in under a yeari, and worldwide expenditures on AI chips soared past $50 billionii last year as new consumer and enterprise AI use cases continue to emerge. AIQ provides investors with exposure to a range of businesses engaging these paradigm-shifting technologies.

"AI's rapid advancement has the potential to add trillions of dollars to the global economyiii. AI is fueling the evolution of cloud computing and producing more convenient, accessible and scalable resources that benefit corporate IT departments and consumers alike. In addition, AI is helping to bring about the next generation of automation technologies – lowering costs, driving productivity and helping employees focus on higher value work," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "As these technologies continue to overlap, we believe they are paving the way for successive rounds of innovation that can continue to change consumer expectations in new and often unexpected ways. AIQ provides investors with access to this disruptive theme, while leveraging Global X's history in and knowledge of thematic investing."

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. The fund carries a total expense ratio of 0.68%.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $40 billion in worldwide assets under management.iv While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, Digital Asset, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide.v Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.vi

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which AIQ may invest may be limited. The companies in which the Fund invests may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions, and changes in business cycles and government regulation.

International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. AIQ is non-diversified.

As of January 29, 2024, AIQ is not invested in shares of OpenAI. Holdings are subject to change. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

i Source: The Verge, November 6, 2023

ii Source: Gartner, August 22, 2023

iii Source: McKinsey Report: The Economic Potential of AI, June 14, 2023

iv Source: Global X, as of January 28, 2024

v Mirae Asset, as of November 20, 2023

vi Mirae Asset, as of November 20, 2023

Media Contact

Naomi Sussis

AVP, Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC