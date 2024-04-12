Global X ETFs Appoints Eric Olsen as Head of Finance

Olsen joins newly appointed CEO Ryan O'Connor to help drive firm's continued growth after reaching record $47 billion in assets

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Eric Olsen as the Global X ETFs Head of Finance, effective April 23, 2024. In addition, effective April 23, 2024, Mr. Olsen has been named Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer of the Global X Funds.

Mr. Olsen, who previously served as Director, Investment Manager Services at SEI Investments, will be responsible for leading financial and HR functions at Global X.

Since launching in 2008, and the subsequent acquisition by Mirae Asset in 2018, Global X has established its leadership in thematic investing and alternative income strategies, while expanding its diverse product line-up to feature more than 90 ETFs across several families, including Thematic Growth, Income, Risk Management, International Access and Commodities. Over the past several years, Global X has experienced a rapid ascent as a rising star in the ETF industry, as part of Mirae Asset's $120 billion global ETF platform. Global X boasts an all-time high $47 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of April 2024 – representing a more than four-fold increase since 2018 and gathering, including over $2.6 billion in net assets gathered year-to-date through April 12.i In February, Global X announced financial services veteran Ryan O'Connor as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global X ETFs.

Ryan O'Connor, CEO of Global X ETFs, commented, "During my first week here, it has already become clear how talented and energized the Global X team is, and we are thrilled to welcome Eric as our latest addition to that team. He brings more than 30 years of experience and expertise with fund management, fund operations, and financial reporting. Along with the leverage from Mirae Asset's global platform, Eric will play a key role in supporting Global X's operations as we continue to bring innovative new products to market."

About Eric Olsen

Prior to joining Global X, Olsen served as Director, Investment Manager Services at SEI Investments. He previously spent seven years at Aberdeen Standard Investments in the role of Deputy Head of Fund Operations, Traditional Assets in the Americas, and prior to that spent over 15 years at BNY Mellon, culminating in his role as Director of Financial Reporting.

Mr. Olsen obtained his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University and his Master of Business Administration from Widener University.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than 15 years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $47 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $530 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $120bn in assets under management.iii

i Source: Global X ETFs

i Source: Global X ETFs, as of April 12, 2024

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 9, 2024

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 9, 2024

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

[email protected]

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC