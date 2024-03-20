Global X ETFs launches First Fixed Income ETF in Colombia

NEW YORK and BOGOTÀ, Colombia, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has launched Colombia's first ever fixed income ETF—the Colombian Public Debt Stock ETF (GXTESCOL). GXTESCOL provides investors with greater accessibility to the Colombian sovereign bond market in local currency. The launch follows an evaluation process in which Global X ETFs was selected as the fund manager by the Colombian Ministry of Finance.

GXTESCOL seeks to offer greater accessibility to the Colombian sovereign bond market in local currency to investors while tracking the total return of the JPM GBI-EM Colombia Government Local Currency Bond Index. The fund will function as an Issue-Driven Exchange Traded Fund (ID ETF), a global initiative of the World Bank to support the development of domestic capital markets in emerging economies by collaborating with local partners and allowing local currency debt to be packaged into an ETF format. This fund will be denominated in Colombian pesos. In addition to selecting Global X ETFs as manager of the fund, the Colombian Ministry of Finance announced Fiducaria Bogota as administrator of the fund and J.P. Morgan as the provider of the fund's reference index.

"The launch of the Colombian Public Debt Stock ETF (GXTESCOL) is part of the World Bank's strategy to create a regional ID ETF in Latin America and then a global one for emerging countries. We are sure that it will contribute to boosting the already developed local currency bond market and will serve as an example and inspiration for the adoption of this instrument by other countries. Supporting the development of the global capital markets is part of our mandate to end extreme poverty and boost prosperity on a livable planet." says Mark Roland Thomas, World Bank Country Director for Colombia.

"Global X is thrilled to provide investors with further access to the country's fixed income market" said Federico Torresi, Head of Latin American Sales at Global X ETFs. "We are grateful to have been selected by the Colombian government, and we are confident that GXTESCOL will help develop Colombia's capital markets while democratizing its sovereign debt through increased accessibility."

Role of the World Bank

As the developer of the ID ETF program, the World Bank works on different fronts to develop the ID ETF in emerging markets, including: promoting dialogue with market participants and governments; carrying out feasibility analysis and evaluate the expected impact of the product on the development of the capital market; promote product credibility by establishing minimum standards (e.g. support for issuers in primary and secondary markets, compliance with the development objective and fund manager selection process and criteria); and providing technical assistance to address limitations and help countries meet minimum required product standards. The World Bank also acts globally to inform the benefits of the ID ETF and works in other emerging markets to support the replication of the initiative. In Colombia, the World Bank has provided these technical assistance services to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. The Colombian ID ETF program has been developed with the support of the Sustainable Finance Facility funded by the Swiss Confederation.

