Global X Expands Commodity Line-Up; New Fund Invests in Physical Commodity Exchange-Traded Products and Futures Contracts

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Commodity Strategy ETF (COMD). The fund is designed to provide access to physical commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) and futures contracts ranging from precious metals to energy to agricultural products.

Global X has built a line-up of eight ETFs that offer indirect exposure to commodities or direct exposure to companies economically linked to commodities, including uranium, gold, silver, copper, liquified natural gas, and rare earth materials such as lithium and cobalt. Together, they comprise more than $20 billion in assets.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in commodity demand driven by structural forces that extend beyond typical cyclical patterns," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. "COMD is designed to actively navigate an evolving commodity landscape exhibiting unprecedented demand for power and materials as well as heightened geopolitical complexity."

COMD is listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange and has a total annual fund operating expense of 0.55%.

COMD's managers will regularly evaluate portfolio construction using quantitative macro, quantitative trend, and quantitative momentum models to assist them in security screening and analysis. While the fund will primarily invest in commodity futures contracts that correspond to the commodity exposures, included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index, the managers may also consider off-benchmark commodity futures.

"We believe that exposure to alternative investments such as commodities is a valuable complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations," Palandrani added. "Moreover, we believe that actively managed commodity strategies can provide opportunities to take advantage of market inefficiencies, such as term structure and roll costs through effective commodity selection and futures allocations."

New Fund Details Fund Name and Ticker Expense

Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X Commodity Strategy (COMD) 0.55 % 37966B703 /

US37966B7038

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $78.1 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure a profit nor guarantee against a loss.

COMD is subject to certain principal risks, including: Active Management Risk; Derivatives Risk; ETF Investment Risk; ETP Investment Risk; Futures Risk; U.S. Treasury Obligations Risk; Cash Transaction Risk; Commodities Regulatory Risk; Commodity Risk, including Agricultural and Soft Sector Risk, Energy Sector Risk, Industrial Metals Sector Risk and Precious Metals Sector Risk; Currency Risk; Custody Risk; Focus Risk; Foreign Securities Risk; Risk of Exposure to Emerging Markets; Risk of Investing in the United States; Issuer Risk; Market Risk; Models and Data Risk; Natural Resources Risk; New Fund Risk; Non-Diversification Risk; Operational Risk; Qualifying Income Risk; Regulatory Risk; Risks associated with Exchange-Traded Funds, including Authorized Participants Concentration Risk, Large Shareholder Risk, Listing Standards Risk, Market Trading Risks and Premium/Discount Risks; Subsidiary Investment Risk; Tax Risk; Trading Halt Risk; and Valuation Risk.

Investments in commodities and commodity-linked instruments may be affected by changes in overall market movements, commodity index volatility, changes in interest rates, or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity, such as drought, floods, weather, livestock disease, embargoes, tariffs, international economic and political developments, and regulatory changes. The Fund's investments in commodity futures and other derivatives may subject the Fund to risks including but not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, counterparty risk, roll yield risk, and risks related to contango and backwardation. Commodities and commodity futures markets may be highly volatile, and losses may occur due to adverse movements in commodity prices or market conditions.

COMD is actively managed, which could increase its transaction costs (thereby lowering its performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. There can be no guarantee that the Fund's active management strategies and processes will be successful.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, nor does Bloomberg make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Bloomberg.

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of February 6, 2026.

[ii] Source: Global X ETFs, as of December 31, 2025.

[iii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2025.

