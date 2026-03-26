Global X Launches NYSE® 100 ETF Tracking Top Technology and Tech-Enabled Growth Companies

Fund tracks newly created NYSE® 100 Index; includes companies listed across major U.S. stock exchanges

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X NYSE® 100 ETF (NYSX) (the "Fund"). Premiering on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Fund provides targeted exposure to 100 technology and tech-enabled growth companies listed in the U.S.

NYSX tracks the newly created NYSE® 100 Index, a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity index comprising companies from major U.S. exchanges, including the NYSE. The NYSE is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets.

Global X is the exclusive licensee of the NYSE® 100 Index. The firm is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide.[i]

"This launch marks a significant milestone in Global X's evolution as an ETF innovator," said Ryan O'Connor, CEO of Global X. "Collaborating with NYSE to launch this fund reflects our commitment to building products that don't just follow the market, they redefine how investors access it. NYSX is exactly the kind of intentional, forward-thinking solution we believe investors have been looking for."

About the Global X NYSE® 100 ETF

The Fund seeks to track the NYSE® 100 Index, which includes companies listed across the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX exchanges to capture both core technology firms and tech-enabled businesses.

"The way technology gets defined in most indexes hasn't kept pace with how innovation actually works," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. "NYSX was purpose-built to change that, seeking to deliver investors deliberate exposure to real innovation, across sectors and exchanges, in a way that traditional benchmarks generally do not today."

About the NYSE® 100 Index

The NYSE® 100 Index's (NYSE100) dynamic rebalancing, multi-sector approach, and transparent data-based methodology targets technology-related stocks.

"A technology focused ETF with exposure across multiple sectors gives investors a way to participate in a more complete view of the innovation driving the American economy," said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. "We're pleased to work with Global X as it introduces a new, inclusive ETF that aims to truly track the performance that investors seek from actively traded and growth-focused tech companies."

To be considered for inclusion in the index , companies must be within the technology sector or select sub-industries within the consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer discretionary, and financial sectors based on ICE Uniform Classification Schema.

Companies are ranked based on a weighted combination of each one's full market capitalization, three-month average daily traded value, price-to-sales ratio, and one-year net sales growth.

Quarterly reconstitutions are designed to accelerate the inclusion of newly public companies and growing disruptors, thereby incorporating the market's newest innovators.

New Fund Details Fund Name and

Ticker Expense

Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X NYSE® 100

ETF (NYSX) 0.09 % 37966B794 /

US37966B7947

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $78.1 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our thematic, income, and international ETFs, we also offer core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. NYSX is subject to certain principal risks, including: Depositary Receipts Risk; Equity Securities Risk; Large-Capitalization Companies Risk; Cybersecurity Risk; Risks Related to Investing in the Information Technology Sector and the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry; Risk of Investing in Developed Markets and the United States; Indexing Strategy Risk, including Index-Related Risk, Management Risk and Tracking Error Risk; Newly Listed Company Risk; Issuer Risk; Market Risk; New Fund Risk; Non-Diversification Risk; Operational Risk; Risks Associated with Exchange-Traded Funds, including Authorized Participants Concentration Risk, Large Shareholder Risk, Listing Standards Risk, Market Trading Risks and Premium/Discount Risks; Trading Halt Risk; and Valuation Risk.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Indices are unmanaged. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by NYSE, nor does NYSE make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with NYSE.

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

+1 212-446-1884

[email protected]

[i] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2025.

[ii] Source: Global X ETFs, as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC