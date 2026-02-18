Global X Launches Two New Options-Based ETFs Targeting Weekly Distributions

Income Edge ETFs seek to write call options to generate attractive yet sustainable distribution rates while maintaining a degree of upside market participation

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Nasdaq-100® Income EdgeSM ETF (EDGQ) and the Global X U.S. 500 Income EdgeSM ETF (EDGX). These actively managed funds provide exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index, respectively.

Both funds are designed to generate weekly distributions by writing covered calls. They aim to provide annualized target distribution rates of 13% in the case of EDGQ, and 9% in the case of EDGX. Each fund has a gross expense ratio of 50 basis points, but pursuant to an expense limitation agreement, Global X has waived fees and expenses for each fund to zero until at least March 1, 2027. Investors may pay other fees, such as brokerage commissions, as well as additional fees to financial intermediaries.

"The derivative income ETF space has experienced remarkable growth and innovation over the past few years, and as leaders in this evolving landscape, we're excited to introduce strategies that seek to deliver targeted, weekly distributions while enabling upside participation," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X.

With today's launches, Global X expands its comprehensive options income line-up to 16 ETFs, including seven 100% covered call strategies and seven 50% covered call and growth strategies. These funds provide investors with a spectrum of solutions to pursue their income objectives and risk preferences.

"Our Income Edge portfolio managers actively monitor volatility patterns and income opportunities to calibrate weekly premium targets, enabling these strategies to adapt dynamically in changing market conditions," Palandrani added. "By utilizing shorter-dated options, we aim to deliver higher distribution levels while pursuing meaningful upside participation. This addresses a critical challenge that has constrained traditional options-based strategies attempting to balance income generation, capital preservation, and tax efficiency."

New Fund Details Fund Name and Ticker Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio* CUSIP / ISIN Global X Nasdaq-100® Income EdgeSM ETF (EDGQ) 0.53 % 0.00 % 37966B 877 / US37966B8770 Global X U.S. 500 Income EdgeSM ETF (EDGX) 0.50 % 0.00 % 37966B 885 / US37966B8853 *Fees and expenses are contractually waived to zero through at least March 1, 2027.

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $78.1 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The funds are subject to certain principal risks, including: Active Management Risk; Derivatives Risk; Depositary Receipts Risk; Equity Securities Risk; ETF Investment Risk; Large-Capitalization Companies Risk; Covered Call Option Writing Risk; Cybersecurity Risk; FLEX Options Risk; Risks Related to Investing in the Information Technology Sector; Risk of Investing in Developed Markets and the United States; Issuer Risk; Market Risk; New Fund Risk; Non-Diversification Risk; Operational Risk; Options Premium Tax Risk; Risks Associated with Exchange-Traded Funds, including Authorized Participants Concentration Risk, Large Shareholder Risk, Listing Standards Risk, and Market Trading Risks and Premium/Discount Risks; Trading Halt Risk; Turnover Risk; and Valuation Risk. EDGQ is also subject to Depositary Receipts Risk; Risks Related to Investing in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry; and Foreign Securities Risk.

There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its target annualized distribution rates. The actual distributions the Fund makes over a one-year period may deviate from its intended target annualized distribution rate. Concentration in a particular industry or sector will subject the funds to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry or sector. Investors in the funds should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the fund's shares and the possibility of significant losses.

The funds engage in options trading. An option is a contract sold by one party to another that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) a stock at an agreed upon price within a certain period or on a specific date. A covered call option involves holding a long position in a particular asset and writing a call option on that same asset with the goal of realizing additional income from the option premium. By selling covered call options, the fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the price of the underlying index above the exercise price, but continues to bear the risk of a decline in the index. A liquid market may not exist for options held by the fund. While the fund receives premiums for writing the call options, the price it realizes from the exercise of an option could be substantially below the indices' current market price.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of December 31, 2025.

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2025.

