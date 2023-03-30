Global X-Ray Tube Market to 2028: Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global X-Ray Tube Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report states that the global X-ray tube market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Factors such as the growing need for quality control in the manufacturing industry and surged demand from the healthcare industry are driving the studied market's growth.

Additionally, the expansion of the aerospace and defense sector further widens the scope of the X-ray tube market. On the contrary, stringent regulations on X-ray tubes impede the global market's development to a large extent.



The global X-ray tube market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecasted phase. The region's robust growth is mainly on account of expansion within the healthcare sector.

The rising population has led to the high adoption of diagnostic machines, such as X-rays. This significantly elevates the demand for X-ray tubes. Besides this, the development in other industries is expected to increase the application of these tubes, thereby driving the region's market.



Competitive Outlook

General Electric Healthcare is a global medical device provider that designs, develops, and markets diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. It also offers products for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, drug discovery, and cellular technologies. Additionally, the company provides imaging agents for medical scanning and healthcare IT. GE Healthcare operates globally through its subsidiaries and affiliates, with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the US.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Quality Control in the Manufacturing Industry

Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry

Growth in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

Challenge

Strict Regulations Impacting the Market

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Mobile/Wireless X-Ray Systems

Growth Opportunities from the Food & Beverage Industry

Companies Mentioned

Dunlee (Philips Company Group)

General Electric Healthcare

Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd (Canon Inc)

Lafco India Scientific Industries

Comet Group

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Oxford Instruments plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Varex Imaging Corporation

Yxlon International (Comet Group)

Gulmay

Superior X-Ray Tube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j4pj3

