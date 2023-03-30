Global X-Ray Tube Market to 2028: Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry Drives Growth

Mar 30, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global X-Ray Tube Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report states that the global X-ray tube market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Factors such as the growing need for quality control in the manufacturing industry and surged demand from the healthcare industry are driving the studied market's growth.
Additionally, the expansion of the aerospace and defense sector further widens the scope of the X-ray tube market. On the contrary, stringent regulations on X-ray tubes impede the global market's development to a large extent.
The global X-ray tube market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecasted phase. The region's robust growth is mainly on account of expansion within the healthcare sector.
The rising population has led to the high adoption of diagnostic machines, such as X-rays. This significantly elevates the demand for X-ray tubes. Besides this, the development in other industries is expected to increase the application of these tubes, thereby driving the region's market.
Competitive Outlook
General Electric Healthcare is a global medical device provider that designs, develops, and markets diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. It also offers products for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, drug discovery, and cellular technologies. Additionally, the company provides imaging agents for medical scanning and healthcare IT. GE Healthcare operates globally through its subsidiaries and affiliates, with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the US.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need for Quality Control in the Manufacturing Industry
- Increased Demand from the Healthcare Industry
- Growth in the Aerospace and Defense Sector
Challenge
- Strict Regulations Impacting the Market
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Mobile/Wireless X-Ray Systems
- Growth Opportunities from the Food & Beverage Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Dunlee (Philips Company Group)
- General Electric Healthcare
- Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd (Canon Inc)
- Lafco India Scientific Industries
- Comet Group
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd
- Oxford Instruments plc
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Yxlon International (Comet Group)
- Gulmay
- Superior X-Ray Tube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j4pj3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article