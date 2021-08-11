Global XDR (Extended Detection and Response) Market Report 2021: Vendors and End-users Need to See Beyond Marketing Claims

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "XDR: The Journey Towards Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Operations and Generating Triple-Digit Growth in the Coming Years" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cybersecurity industry has long been operating in siloes. Organizations deploy dozens of security tools that do not communicate with each other and generate thousands of alerts daily.

The market is long overdue for a solution that provides a comprehensive view of the organization's security posture. XDR is a vendor-agnostic solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls (e.g. endpoint, cloud, network) and enables security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in a holistic manner.

XDR solutions should deliver on the key promises of cross-layered detection and response, deep integrations with third-party solutions, and meaningful automation of security operations. Most vendors still develop their product and marketing strategies, with no vendor marketing a solution that matches the full definition of XDR or fully delivers on the promise of this category of solutions. While XDR is certainly more than a marketing term, the analyst considers XDR to be a product vision towards which the market is evolving.

The market is in its inception with more than a dozen vendors touting early versions of XDR. As XDR solutions continue to emerge and their adoption spreads, the market will generate substantial revenue.

The analyst predicts that the XDR market will demonstrate triple-digit growth in the coming years. Ultimately, the vision of XDR as an open platform will prevail, and the fulfillment of the key promises of XDR will revolutionize the cybersecurity industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the XDR market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. XDR Market Fundamentals

What is XDR?

Key Promises of XDR

How Does XDR Work?

The Emergence of XDR

Three Groups of Vendors Expanding into the Market

Single-Product Security Companies

Multi-Product Vendors

Security Analytics Companies

XDR Maturity Index

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, XDR Market

Key Growth Metrics for XDR Market

Growth Drivers for XDR Market

Growth Restraints for XDR Market

XDR Early Adopters by Company Size

XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Company Size

XDR Early Adopters by Vertical Industry

XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Vertical Industry

XDR Early Adopters by Region

XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Region

4. Insights For CISOs

XDR Beyond the Market Messaging

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, XDR Market

Growth Opportunity 1: The Market For Next-Generation Security Operations Platforms

6. List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1icdix

