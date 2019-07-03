Global Xenon Lights Market to Witness a CAGR of 12% During 2019-2024 - Analysis on Automotive Headlights, Theatre & Movie Projectors, Interior Lighting, and Other Applications

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Xenon Lights Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global xenon lights market reached a value of US$ 9.5 Billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global xenon lights industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The growth aspects of the market are projected to be propelled by the evolution of new applications of xenon. In automobiles, xenon lights are used as headlights to ensure visibility for the driver and indicate the position of other vehicles. They are also used to enhance the design and appearance of modern cars.



Moreover, design-oriented driving enthusiasts use xenon lights to customize the underbody and interior of their cars. As a result, the thriving automobile industry is enhancing the demand for the xenon lights.



Further, with growing popularity of ambient lighting, the consumers are valuing interior lighting design and colour which has compelled the vendors to use xenon lights for interior lighting.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of applications into automotive headlights, theatre and movie projectors, and interior lighting. Among these, automotive headlights account for the majority of the market share.



Region-wise, the report covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest region, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Osram, General Electric, Philips, Stanley Electric and Hella.



How has the global xenon lights market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global xenon lights market?

What are the key application segments in the global xenon lights market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global xenon lights market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global xenon lights market?

What is the structure of the global xenon lights market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global xenon lights market?

How are xenon lights manufactured?

