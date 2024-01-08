Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Analysis of Salivary Stimulants, Salivary Substitutes, and Dentifrices

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (OTC, Prescription), By Product (Salivary Stimulants, Salivary Substitutes, Dentifrices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global xerostomia therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030

Increase in favorable reimbursement policies for xerostomia products and growing awareness about associated diseases are the major factors contributing toward market growth.



In addition, increasing prevalence of xerostomia and associated diseases such as Sjogren's syndrome, diabetes, hypertension, and Parkinson's disease has a positive impact on the overall market. According to Colgate-Palmolive Company, 25 million people in the U.S. experience dry mouth. According to Sjogren Syndrome Foundation of America, around 4 million Americans are suffering from Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.



Growing initiatives for raising awareness about xerostomia and associated diseases are expected to drive growth. For instance, Sjogren Syndrome Foundation of America conducts awareness programs and supports patients suffering from the syndrome in the U.S. and Canada. In 2012, the foundation launched the "5-Year Breakthrough Goal" with an aim to reduce the time required to diagnose the condition to less than 2.5 years by 2017.



Furthermore, major players focus on acquiring emerging companies and conduct programs to raise awareness about dry mouth condition. For instance, Orajel, a brand of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. initiated a campaign with the help of iCrossing, a digital marketing agency to educate parents about the importance of oral care.



Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

The OTC segment dominated the market due to factors such as ease in availability, affordability, and higher efficiency

The dentifrices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America held the largest share in 2022 owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of diseases resulting in dry mouth and growing initiatives for raising awareness about xerostomia

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade due to increasing awareness of the disease and growing healthcare expenditure

Some of the key players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; and Colgate-Palmolive Company dominated the global xerostomia therapeutics market

Company Profiles

Acacia Pharma

Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Lupin

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pendopharm

OraCoat

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Xerostomia Therapeutics: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Over-the-counter (OTC)

4.4. Prescription



Chapter 5. Xerostomia Therapeutics: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Salivary Stimulants

5.3.1. Salivary stimulants market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD million)

5.4. Salivary Substitutes

5.5. Dentifrices



Chapter 6. Xerostomia Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Xerostomia Therapeutics System Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

