Global Yacht Market Report 2021-2027 - Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
Aug 06, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
- Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
- Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
- Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
- Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
- Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
- Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
- Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities
- Competitive Scenario
- European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
- American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
- Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
- M&A Activity
- Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)
- Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Azimut Benetti (Italy)
- Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)
- Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)
- BENETEAU (France)
- Brunswick Corporation (USA)
- Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)
- Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)
- Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Feadship (The Netherlands)
- Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)
- FIPA Group (Italy)
- Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)
- HanseYachts AG (Germany)
- Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)
- Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)
- Oceanco (The Netherlands)
- Overmarine Group (Italy)
- Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)
- Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)
- Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)
- Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)
- Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)
- Sunseeker International (UK)
- Trinity Yachts (USA)
- Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
- Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
- Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
- Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
- Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts
- Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
- Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical
- Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
- Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
- Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
- Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
- Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
- Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?
- Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
- Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
- Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
- Support Yachts Find Favor
- Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
- Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
- Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
- Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
- Hybrid Propulsion Systems
- Hydrofoils Technology
- Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
- Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
- Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
- Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
- Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
- Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
- Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
- Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
- US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis
- Environmental Regulations: An Overview
- MARPOL Regulation 12A
- The Annex VI of MARPOL
- Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts
- Ballast Water Convention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 214
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fmm10
