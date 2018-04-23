Global Yeast Market 2018-2023 by Form, Type and Application

Global yeast market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$7.037 billion by 2023, increasing from US$4.341 billion in 2017.

Changing lifestyle patterns across the globe has led to the increased demand for alcoholic beverages, convenience food products which, in turn, is boosting the demand for yeast as an additive for food processing. APAC region will witness the fastest regional market growth owing to expanding urbanization, adoption of Western culture and corresponding growth of processed food and beverage industry in countries such as India and China. However, stringent food safety regulations are likely to threaten growth of yeast market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Alltech, AB Vista, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, and LALLEMAND, INC. among others.



