Global Youth Tour of Hebei丨A journey to vibrant industrial city -- Tangshan

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

13 Dec, 2023, 04:53 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Great Wall New Media: 

Tangshan, an industrial city situated in the east of Hebei Province, not only carries rich historical and cultural heritages, but also is a modern metropolis full of vitality. Recently, two iHebei Overseas Communication Officers from Indonesia completed an amazing tour in Tangshan, where they enjoyed its beautiful scenery, tried local cuisine, learned its history of industrial development. What does the city impress them?  Let's check it together!

Supervising Producer: Wang Yuelu

Chief Producer: Li Yao

Producers: Yang Jianmin, Zhang Guangming

Choreographer-directors: Li Wenpei, Song Lifang

Cinematographers: Zhao Boxuan, Zhang Rongpeng

Editors: Wang Shouyi, Kang Ning

Script Translators: Song Lifang, Mi Wenting(Intern)

Text proofreaders: Zheng Bai, Li Shi (Intern)

Guiding Unit: Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee

Special Thanks to: Publicity Department of CPC Committee of Tangshan City

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

Also from this source

Farming Proverbs of China 2: Behind every good kid is a great mom and behind increased output of grain is a good seed

Farming Proverbs of China 2: Behind every good kid is a great mom and behind increased output of grain is a good seed

A news report from Great Wall New Media: From one grain sown into the earth, one thousand grains will spring. Seeds hold the code to a bountiful...
De la petite cour arrière au grand accomplissement

De la petite cour arrière au grand accomplissement

Un reportage de Great Wall New Media : En 2009, l'Université agricole de Chine a créé la première cour arrière scientifique et à la technologique...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.