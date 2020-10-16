Global Zika Virus Testing Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Biocan Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics, SD Biosensor

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zika Virus Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Zika Virus Testing estimated at US$159.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$245.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$129.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Serological Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $43.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Zika Virus Testing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$43.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Biocan Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Zika Virus Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Zika Virus Testing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 World Historic Review for Zika Virus Testing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 World 15-Year Perspective for Zika Virus Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 World Historic Review for Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 World 15-Year Perspective for Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Serological Testing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 World Historic Review for Serological Testing by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 World 15-Year Perspective for Serological Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Zika Virus Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Zika Virus Testing by Segment - Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) and Serological Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Zika Virus Testing by Segment - Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) and Serological Testing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Zika Virus Testing by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) and Serological Testing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

