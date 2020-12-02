GlobalBased Technologies Chairman and CEO Joins Board of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

DULLES, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation ("Fallen Patriots" or "CFP") names Patrick Coleman as its newest member. The mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. As a member of the board, Coleman will foster outreach for the foundation.

Patrick Coleman is currently Chairman and CEO of GlobalBased Technologies that specializes in developing financial software and trading algorithms. Pat is also Chairman of the Board of REIN Technologies based in Raleigh, North Carolina. REIN is a VC backed start-up specializing in digitizing insurance. Pat has over twenty-five years of experience in the financial services industry. Pat served in various senior management positions at Bank of America, including as the Head of Global Markets Distribution, Global Head of Commodities and as a Member of the Bank of America Securities Operating Committee. Prior to his time with Bank of America, Patrick served as the Head of Global Government Institutions at JPMorgan. Patrick was also a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and ran several departments including Municipal Trading, Mortgage Backed Securities, and was COO for Global Credit Trading. Pat has been President of Greenwich Youth Lacrosse for the past 20 years and serves on the CityLax Board of Directors. Coleman received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Magna Cum Laude, from Boston College.

Patrick shared, "I was completely humbled when David and Cynthia Kim asked me to join the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation Board. My wife, Danielle, and I have attended almost every gala at Riverside Yacht Club since inception. My long-time friend and CFP Board Member, Dick Pace, introduced us to CFP and we were moved from the very beginning. CFP is a unique organization that directly impacts lives in such a powerful way. The mission is exemplary, and I am truly honored to be a part of it."

"We are honored to welcome Pat to our board. He and his wife Danielle are pillars of the Greenwich community and their passion for education and military families is a perfect fit for Fallen Patriots. We are delighted to welcome Pat and Danielle to the Fallen Patriots family!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

To learn more and support the mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, visit fallenpatriots.org.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $41.9 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,900 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 20,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

SOURCE Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Related Links

fallenpatriots.org

