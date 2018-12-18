GlobalFluency Teams With AI Leader Aggregage To Bring Customized Content Curation At Scale To Its Global Executive Affinity Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two highly successful executive affinity groups today announced a partnership to massively scale personalized information delivery to their global members using AI-driven, content sourcing technology that automatically extracts and serves up expert insights from peer-powered communities, social media networks and thought leaders.

Both the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and the Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network have signed on with Aggregage to co-brand B2B Marketing Zone and Business Innovation Brief, respectively. The two Aggregage content delivery sites each have over 80,000 subscribers who receive personalized daily, weekly and monthly newsletters based on areas of each reader's interest.

Aggregage Inc. is a next-generation technology-based B2B publisher that aggregates topic or sector-specific online content and employs audience-driven, social media filtering to automatically curate and deliver the most relevant content to each and every reader. More than 40 Aggregage-powered business media sites have already been launched generating over ten million email newsletters monthly with over 10,000 article sources, 3.6 million content posts and 18 billion social media signals.

Both the CMO Council and the BPI Network are channels of insight, access and influence operated by GlobalFluency, a leader in executive content community development. The CMO Council has over 15,000 members (heads of marketing, digital, data, revenue and customer experience) in 110 countries controlling nearly $1 trillion in annual aggregated marketing spend. The BPI Network touches over 50,000 enterprise change agents who lead innovation, strategy, transformation, change management, process improvement, technology, R&D, finance and operations.

"Our members most value and trust peer-originated content, advice and experience," notes Donovan Neale-May, executive director of both groups and CEO of Silicon Valley based GlobalFluency. "Being able to source timely, rarified and relevant peer-based intelligence is going to be a game changer for members of both our networks. Most are struggling with information overload and questionable, self-serving content sources across the Internet," he adds.

"The Aggregage proprietary intelligence platform generates hundreds of fresh pieces of content each week for each industry vertical, so readers can stay up to date on the most relevant market developments," states Robert Flynn, CEO and co-founder of Aggregage. "Our algorithms analyze and rank each piece of content, based on the social media activity of everyone reading it, and use each reader's social signals to curate the most relevant content for each of our readers."

About Aggregage

Aggregage is reimagining and building out the next generation of business media to meet the needs and expectations of today's business professionals and B2B marketers. The company was founded by experienced and successful group of digital media entrepreneurs who are using social media, machine intelligence, smart algorithms and big data, to deliver the most engaging and relevant content to professionals across an ever-growing portfolio of industry-sector focused verticals. The content Aggregage delivers to each vertical site is produced by an average of 100 or more industry thought leaders who offer insights, analyses and opinions on the important issues and trends in their industry.

About the BPI Network

The Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network is a peer-driven thought leadership and professional networking organization reaching some 50,000 heads IT transformation, change management, business re-engineering, process improvement, and strategic planning. It is dedicated to advancing the emerging roles of the Chief Innovation Officer and Innovation Strategist within today's enterprise. The BPI Network brings together global executives who are champions of change within their organizations through ongoing research, authoritative content and peer-to-peer conversations. These functional area heads (operations, IT, finance, procurement, sales, marketing, product development, etc.) and line-of-business leaders are advocates for innovation as a fundamental discipline and function within 21st Century organizations. They seek to demonstrate where and how new inventive solutions and approaches can advance business value, gratify customers, ensure sustainability and create competitive advantage for companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.bpinetwork.org.

About the CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 10,500-plus members control more than $500 billion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. Regional chapters and advisory boards are active in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa. For more information, visit the CMO Council at www.cmocouncil.org.

