Globally Ranked Flexible Legal Talent Company Latitude Launches Seattle Office

Experienced tech company general counsel and global law firm veteran Susan Seah is the leader and founding partner of the company's newest West Coast office.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a Nashville-based, flexible legal talent company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements to law firms and legal departments nationwide, today announced the launch of its newest office in Seattle, Washington.

Susan Seah, Leader and Founding Partner of Latitude's Seattle Office

The Seattle corporate office is Latitude's newest office on the West Coast, following the establishment of the San Francisco Bay Area office in 2022. "Latitude has had attorneys in Seattle and across all 50 states for years. Due to the exceptional growth in demand from West Coast legal departments and law firms for our top-tier contract attorneys, I am thrilled to welcome Susan to our team and further expand our West Coast-based client services and recruiting teams," explained Latitude CEO Ross Booher.

Susan Seah, who is the leader and founding partner of the new office, previously served as a founding partner of CounselGS, as general counsel of multiple tech companies, as a member of the board of directors for Leading Women in Technology, and as a corporate attorney at global law firm Jenner & Block. Seah graduated from Ohio University and holds a master's in business administration from Chaminade University of Honolulu. She earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

"Our peer-to-peer full service approach is an important part of the value we provide to our clients," said Booher. "Our client services and recruiting team members have all been in-house counsel or corporate law firm attorneys, so they understand our clients' high standards and the nuances that are key to providing contract attorneys who can fit in seamlessly and hit the ground running. Susan's general counsel and Big Law experience and her strong ties in Seattle's legal community make her an ideal choice to enhance service to Latitude's clients in Seattle, the Pacific Northwest, and nationwide."

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company that provides highly skilled former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for contract engagements and permanent placements nationwide. Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups, and Global 50 law firms to boutiques turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals across numerous practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners-ranked global-wide flexible legal staffing company, and has been recognized by readers of The National Law Journal as the #1 Legal Staffing Provider for Attorneys and #1 Legal Recruiter in the U.S.

With Latitude, experienced attorneys can take on sophisticated and engaging roles with great clients and competitive pay and benefits, while preserving professional boundaries.

For more information, visit latitudelegal.com.

