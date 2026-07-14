GlobalMed Logistix Appoints Caroll H. Neubauer to Board of Directors

Veteran medtech leader brings decades of global healthcare experience as company advances strategic expansion

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a specialized logistics partner to the medical device industry, today announced the appointment of Caroll H. Neubauer to its board of directors. A seasoned medtech executive with three decades of global leadership experience, Mr. Neubauer joins the board as GMLx advances its strategic expansion.

Caroll H. Neubauer joins the GlobalMed Logistix Board of Directors, bringing decades of global healthcare experience.

Mr. Neubauer has achieved a distinguished career, serving as a member of the Global Management Board of the B. Braun Group of Companies, where he helped grow annual revenue from approximately $1 billion to more than $8 billion. He also led the company's North American operations as chairman and CEO of B. Braun USA, spearheading its transformation into a leading provider of infusion therapy and pain management solutions. Beyond his work at B. Braun, Mr. Neubauer is a powerful voice for the medtech industry, serving on the board of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) for more than 15 years and playing a central role in its successful effort to repeal the U.S. medical device tax in 2019. He was recognized for his contributions with AdvaMed's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, the organization's highest honor.

"Caroll is one of the most respected leaders in medtech. He has spent his career building a leading global medical technology company, navigating the same regulatory complexity, scale demands and customer expectations that shape our work every day. Caroll's firsthand understanding of what manufacturers need from a logistics partner will be invaluable as we broaden and deepen our suite of specialized solutions," said Patrick Daly, CEO of GlobalMed Logistix.

Mr. Neubauer's appointment comes as GMLx invests in its expansion after becoming a standalone company earlier this year with the backing of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The company recently announced the opening of a Western U.S. hub in the Salt Lake Valley, establishing a bi-coastal distribution and logistics network purpose-built for the medtech industry. Scheduled to open this fall, the new facility extends GMLx's national footprint supporting global orthopedic, spine, cardiovascular and dental manufacturers.

"GMLx occupies a critical position in the medtech value chain. The company is at a genuinely exciting moment, as it scales its logistics platform built on precision, speed and customized service," said Mr. Neubauer. "Patrick and the leadership team have a clear vision for the next phase of GMLx's growth, and I look forward to supporting them as they build partnerships with new OEMs, support the next generation of medtech manufacturers and amplify the company's role in medical device logistics."

About GlobalMed Logistix

GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx) is the logistics backbone for the medical technology industry. The company specializes in managing mission-critical operations for medical device manufacturers whose high-value products require specialized handling, regulatory rigor and precise delivery timing. GMLx serves global medtech leaders and emerging innovators with real-time inventory and surgical case management, kit and tray assembly, reverse logistics, quality and compliance services, tissue storage and distribution and proprietary technology solutions — all engineered to ensure critical medical devices reach the patient safely and on time. For more information, visit gmlx.us.com.

Media Contact

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Head of Marketing, GlobalMed Logistix

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SOURCE GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx)