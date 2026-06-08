GlobalMed Logistix to Open Western U.S. Hub in Salt Lake City, Establishing Bi-Coastal Logistics Network Purpose-Built for Medtech

New 75,000-square-foot facility to open in October 2026 near Salt Lake City International Airport, extending company's national reach for medical device manufacturers

ATLANTA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a specialized logistics partner to the medical device industry, today announced it will open a new facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, establishing a bi-coastal distribution and logistics network purpose-built for the medtech industry. The move marks GMLx's first major expansion since becoming a standalone company earlier this year with the backing of strategic healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners.

Our new Western U.S. hub extends our reach, deepens our customer support and opens the door for next-generation medtech Post this GlobalMed Logistix will open a new 75,000-square-foot hub near Salt Lake City International airport in October 2026, establishing a bi-coastal distribution and logistics network purpose-built for medtech manufacturers.

A burgeoning medtech hub anchored by a strong life sciences ecosystem, Salt Lake City adds a strategic location to GMLx's network of facilities. Scheduled to open in October 2026, the 75,000-square-foot facility is located in Raceway Commerce Center near Salt Lake City International Airport. It will support medtech manufacturers with a full suite of specialized services, including inventory management, order fulfillment, surgical tray and kit assembly, warehousing, reverse logistics, quality control, and tissue storage and distribution.

"Our customers do some of the most demanding work in healthcare, and they count on us to deliver every product to the right place at the right time, every time," said Scott Vane, president and COO of GMLx, who led the expansion initiative. "A bi-coastal network sharpens our speed, reliability and precision, which brings us closer to the healthcare customers and patients our partners ultimately serve."

The Salt Lake City facility extends a national network that today supports leading global orthopedic, spine, cardiovascular and dental manufacturers across the United States. GMLx has signed a long-term lease on the new facility and is customizing the build-out to its operational specifications.

"As medtech innovation accelerates and surgical care becomes more complex, manufacturers want a logistics partner that can scale with them," said Patrick Daly, CEO of GMLx. "Opening our new facility in Salt Lake City extends our national reach, deepens our support for existing customers and opens the door for the next generation of medtech manufacturers looking for a partner built specifically for surgical logistics."

GMLx will be actively recruiting for roles at the Salt Lake City facility in the coming months.

About GlobalMed Logistix

GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx) is the logistics backbone for the medical technology industry. The company specializes in managing mission-critical operations for medical device manufacturers whose high-value products require specialized handling, regulatory rigor and precise delivery timing. GMLx serves global medtech leaders and emerging innovators with real-time inventory and surgical case management, kit and tray assembly, reverse logistics, quality and compliance services, tissue storage and distribution and proprietary technology solutions — all engineered to ensure critical medical devices reach the patient safely and on time. For more information, visit gmlx.us.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Janney

Head of Marketing, GlobalMed Logistix

[email protected]

470-430-9021

SOURCE GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx)