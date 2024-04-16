GlobalVetLink and Airpets International Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline International Pet Travel

AMES, Iowa, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink (GVL), a pioneer in digital health certificate solutions, has partnered with Airpets International, one of the country's leading pet relocation services, to simplify pet travel. With the integration of GlobalVetLink's innovative Pet Travel Concierge Service and Airpets International's proficient logistics operations, pet owners can now enjoy an unparalleled experience in global pet travel.

Airpets International is a distinguished leader within the pet shipping industry, known for its unwavering dedication to ensuring pets' utmost comfort and safety throughout their journeys. Under the leadership of CEO Karoline Brewer, a member of the board of directors of the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA), the company exemplifies a steadfast commitment to advancing animal welfare through progressive innovation and conscientious stewardship. Airpets International's ethos of treating pets with the utmost care and consideration mirrors the core values upheld by GlobalVetLink.

The Pet Travel Concierge Service from GlobalVetLink revolutionizes how veterinarians, pet shippers, and pet owners navigate the complexities of international pet travel. GlobalVetLink's concierge service streamlines the pet travel process, ensuring compliance with regulations and eliminating the typical stress and time-consuming hurdles associated with preparing pets for travel abroad. By entrusting GlobalVetLink with the intricate details of pet travel documentation, veterinary professionals and pet owners can focus on what matters most — the safety and well-being of their pets.

With this partnership, Airpets International will integrate GlobalVetLink's Pet Travel Concierge Service into their workflow to offer clients a complete package. From door-to-door transport details to securing the necessary health certifications and USDA endorsements, Airpets International and GlobalVetLink aim to provide a hassle-free experience for pets and their owners.

Brent Reiter, Director of Travel Operations at Airpets International, commented on the partnership, "Combining our expertise in pet relocation with GlobalVetLink's proficiency in health certificates creates a synergy that will streamline international travel with pets. We understand pet owners' attachment to their furry companions, and we're excited to make this process as easy and stress-free as possible."

The partnership between GlobalVetLink and Airpets International is a significant milestone in the pet relocation industry. It promises to uphold the highest standards of pet welfare and client satisfaction. For individuals and families planning to move with their pets, this partnership means they can now look forward to a more streamlined process backed by professionals who care deeply about the well-being of their pets.

About Airpets International:

At Airpets International, your beloved pet takes precedence above all else. Our unwavering commitment revolves around your cherished companions' meticulous care and welfare throughout their journeys, whether they traverse local or international routes. Our devoted travel staff stands ready to provide personalized attention, ensuring both you and your pet experience utmost relaxation and enjoyment throughout your voyage. For more information on Airpets International, visit www.airpetsinternational.com.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com.

