Globant Acquires Bluecap to Strengthen its Portfolio of Consulting Services for the Financial Industry

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Spain-based Bluecap , a specialized consultancy firm that leverages advanced analytics to develop new business models for financial institutions.

With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its leading position in transforming organizations while it continues expanding its operations in Europe. Bluecap will maintain its name and image as the strategy consulting brand of Globant and Maite Barrera, Bluecap's CEO & founder, will join the group's global executive team.

"Today more than ever, organizations need to reinvent themselves to move forward. At the same time, we believe that there is a strong opportunity in Europe so we want to continue expanding in the region," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "Bluecap's consulting and analytical expertise will be key to keep transforming organizations leveraging our strong focus on digital trends, AI and data analytics."

Bluecap is a specialized strategic consultancy firm focused on the financial sector. Headquartered in Spain, with offices in Madrid and Barcelona, Bluecap has more than 160 consultants working for renowned financial institutions, such as Santander, Caixabank and Sabadell. The company provides the C-suite of large financial institutions with expert advice on the strategic management of Risk, Commercial, Finance and Capital while leveraging its expertise in advanced analytics.

"At Bluecap, we design new business models and strategies for tomorrow's banks, drawing on our advanced analytical skills while helping to integrate new services offered by the most innovative fintech firms. By joining forces with Globant, we will be able to offer even better value to our clients, combining our commercial banking and risk management capabilities, with Globant's digital transformation expertise and their global presence," said Maite Barrera, Bluecap's founder and CEO.

Martín Umaran, Globant's co-founder and Chief of Staff in charge of M&A, added: "We are really proud to have Bluecap join our team. With this acquisition, we are moving forward with closing strategic investments in areas that complement Globant's value proposition."

