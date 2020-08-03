Globant Acquires gA and Strengthens its Leadership in Digital and Cognitive Transformation

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced the acquisition of gA , a leading digital and cloud transformation services company with presence in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its leading positioning delivering digital and cognitive transformation as it broadens its expertise in Life Sciences, CPG, Manufacturing and Logistics. gA also complements and deepens Globant's capabilities to deliver cloud journey and enterprise application services.

"In gA we found the perfect partner for our future plans, as we enhance our portfolio for Healthcare and Life Sciences. They have built outstanding lasting relationships with many Fortune 500 companies," said Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "The world is changing and many industries are facing an amazing opportunity. gA's portfolio will deepen our service offering to help our clients in their transformation journey."

gA is a global technology company that uses digital platforms and transformation services to empower large companies in America and Europe to reformulate their business models and organizations harnessing the insights and power of data, AI and people. They have key strategic partnerships with companies like Oracle and SAP, and strong specialization around Data Science & Machine Learning, Process Intelligence and Cloud capabilities. Headquartered in Miami, gA has more than 1,100 IT professionals working with renowned brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Honda, Avon, DHL, Equifax, PepsiCo, AXA, Arcor, and DirecTV, among others.

"We're excited to join Globant, one of the leading companies delivering digital transformation. We began our operations almost 30 years ago, with a focus on enterprise technologies and business process management. Today, in the era of converging technologies, we bring our Innovation and Cloud Journey capabilities into Globant, to create a broader service offering to our joint customers. In addition, this will enhance our global footprint and bring new professional opportunities to our employees." Roberto Wagmaister, CEO and founder of gA, said.

Martín Umaran, Globant co-founder and Chief of Staff in charge of M&A, added: "It is really rewarding to be able to close this transaction that was completely executed during this pandemic crisis. The whole process was done virtually, showing how much two companies can achieve when they think big and align visions. We are really excited to bring gA's talent onboard. They share our entrepreneurial and innovative DNA, strong values and lasting customer relationships. For us, it's key to build the best global team ready to face the most demanding challenges."

