Globant and Autodesk Tandem announce Partnership to boost Digital Twins Operations towards Physical AI

Collaboration combines Globant's enterprise integration expertise and real-world data with Autodesk Tandem's cloud-based digital twin technology to expand adoption and streamline operations of the built environments

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, announced it has been named an Autodesk Tandem Digital Twin Solution Provider, expanding its 15-year collaboration with Autodesk to accelerate digital twin implementation across airports, smart buildings, manufacturing facilities and logistics environments worldwide.

Digital Twins and Physical AI

As part of this designation, Globant will deliver implementation services, enterprise system integrations and operational data enablement to support the adoption of Autodesk Tandem's cloud-based digital twin platform across complex environments. This work is driven by Globant's Digital Twins Practice, focused on enabling organizations to build the foundational layer for Physical AI by connecting real-world assets with intelligent operational systems.

By connecting design data with building management systems, the collaboration enables organizations to transition from static building information models to predictive, real-time asset intelligence, unlocking new operational intelligence across complex physical environments.

The global digital twin market is projected to grow from approximately $21.14 billion in 2025 to $149.81 billion by 2030, reflecting accelerated enterprise adoption of connected and AI-enabled asset intelligence across manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics sectors (MarketsandMarkets, 2025). This partnership positions Globant and Autodesk Tandem to address that expanding demand by integrating design data with live operational systems to support real-time decision making.

"The true value of a digital twin lies in the transition from a digital hub to a predictive engine. By combining Autodesk Tandem's visualization with Globant's integration expertise, we are setting a new operational standard for industries that, until now, couldn't fully harness the power of BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology," said Kevin Janzen, CEO of Globant's Gaming & EdTech AI Studio.

The expanded focus is designed to extend digital twin adoption beyond traditional architecture and construction workflows into manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure operations. Through its Digital Twins Practice, Globant is prioritizing high-complexity industries including Manufacturing & Logistics, Smart Venues & Retail, Energy & AECO, and Life Sciences & Healthcare. Together, the companies will support digital twin deployments in complex environments, including airport operations, smart buildings, and industrial facilities.

"Leveraging Globant's Digital Twins Practice means we can support Tandem customers with digital twin prerequisites and provide customers a way to outsource twin building and

twin connecting to a trusted partner," said Hayli Hay, Director of Digital Twin Partnerships at Autodesk. "With Globant's support, we'll be able to empower companies to leverage Autodesk Tandem and Tandem Connect for digital transformation."

"Over the past 15 years, Globant and Autodesk have built a strong partnership supporting critical engineering and product priorities across key business units and global markets. Today, we are accelerating that collaboration through AI-driven delivery models that increase productivity and speed innovation at scale. We see significant opportunities ahead to expand our joint impact, including driving adoption of strategic solutions like Tandem and growing market share together," said Felipe Miranda, CEO of Globant's High Tech Studio.

Looking ahead to 2026, Globant expects to complete multiple proof-of-concept deployments of digital twin solutions across the industries it serves, further advancing the adoption of Physical AI systems capable of integrating real-world operational data with intelligent decision-making platforms.

To learn more, visit https://www.globant.com/studio/digital-twins.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Autodesk Tandem

Autodesk Tandem is a digital twin offering that enables projects to start digital and stay digital, transforming the lifecycle of built assets by connecting data from design through operations.

SOURCE GLOBANT