Globant, Cascadience and Viability Launch AI-Powered Platform for Students with Disabilities

The first in a suite of AI-first digital solutions designed to amplify independence, and daily success for students navigating their college experience.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced a strategic partnership with Cascadience LLC, a not-for-profit technology company creating inclusive digital solutions for individuals with disabilities, and Viability, a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization with 55 years of experience providing community-based human services across five US states. Together, the partners will develop a suite of AI-first digital platforms that extend Viability's proven support model into the digital space, amplifying user agency while expanding access and opportunity through human-centered technology.

AI platform for students

The digital platform is designed to support neurodiverse college students and those experiencing stress or anxiety to manage typical challenges in their college experience. This integrated digital solution offers tools for task organization, decision-making, and connection building, designed with user independence and personalization at its core. Built around user input and designed to complement rather than replace existing services, the platform supports students in achieving greater satisfaction and success across academic, social, workplace and daily life environments.

Translating Service Excellence into Digital Innovation

Through the collaboration, Globant is providing end-to-end product development expertise, including AI architecture design, data integration, accessibility engineering, and user experience development. Leveraging its experience building scalable AI-powered platforms in highly regulated environments, Globant is developing the digital backbone with intelligent task orchestration, adaptive support features, and secure data management.

This foundation builds on Viability's direct experience supporting individuals with disabilities, translating proven service methodologies into scalable digital capabilities. By combining advanced technology with human-centered design, the partnership transforms Viability's service model into a digital experience that reinforces independence, structure, safety, and confidence.

Technical Standards and Accessibility

The platform will be mobile-first, web-responsive, and designed to meet WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards, FERPA, and HIPAA standards where applicable, ensuring compliance with US education and healthcare data protection regulations.

"At Globant, we believe technology should elevate human potential," said Javier Scher, SVP of Technology & Head of the AI Education Studio at Globant. "Our collaboration with Viability and Cascadience LLC shows how AI can move beyond productivity to create real impact in people's everyday lives. By combining AI-first design with enterprise-grade capabilities, we're building solutions that enhance independence, increase accessibility, and empower individuals to navigate the world with greater confidence."

"Cascadience recognizes that individual ways of being and moving through the world are a fact of being beautifully human. Breaking down barriers between individuals and entities succeeding together, by placing adaptable, intentional, and convenient tools at their fingertips is a true game-changer", said Viability's President and CEO Colleen Holmes

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, dignity, and innovation, ensuring that technology strengthens human potential and expands access to opportunity for all.

To learn more about Globant's work transforming the education sector through AI-powered solutions, please visit globant.com/studio/education.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Cascadience

Cascadience LLC is a not-for-profit technology company dedicated to creating inclusive digital solutions that expand access and opportunity for individuals of all abilities and backgrounds. Cascadience is a company of Viability Inc. Viability Inc. is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization providing community-based opportunities for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages to thrive beyond limits. Cascadience is the newest expression of Viability's 55 years and counting of evolving services—extending that expertise into the digital space to expand access and opportunity through inclusive, human-centered technology. We design tools that amplify the user's own agency, build on existing capability, and provide concrete avenues for connection supporting user success across education, vocational pursuits, career transitions, and workplace environments.

Contact: [email protected]

Visit: www.cascadience.org

About Viability

Viability is a private not-for-profit agency offering a network of services connecting individual strengths and goals with skill building; employment options including job training, support, and placement; education and community living to individuals with disabilities or other disadvantages. From our headquarters in Springfield, MA, we serve over 4900+ individuals with disabilities and disadvantages annually in CT, MA, NY, OK, and RI expanding employment and community access. With our team of over 430+ staff members, working annually with hundreds of employer partners meeting their workforce needs. The results are communities of inclusion and connection where people, businesses, and communities all thrive together.

Contact: [email protected]

Visit: www.viability.org

SOURCE GLOBANT