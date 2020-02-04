Globant announces its contribution to fight climate change: By the end of 2020 it will use 100% renewable energy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced that it will use 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020. This goal shows Globant's commitment to fight climate change as part of its Be Kind initiative, a sustainability program that aims to transform people's lives and make the world a better place.

During the past five years, Globant has been measuring, reducing and reporting its carbon footprint at the corporate level, as well as implementing awareness and recycling programs in its development centers. With this announcement, Globant takes its environmental stewardship to the next level.

"The planet is demanding us to be united to find a solution to climate change, and every organization is compelled to rethink its impact," explained Martín Migoya, Globant co-founder and CEO. "At Globant, we are committed to make this issue one of our top priorities. As we continue to be conscious of our environmental footprint, we want to take the lead by switching our electricity consumption to renewable energy."

Climate change is one of the most urgent issues humanity must tackle. As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) declared in 2018, global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching 'net zero' around 2050. Globant's commitment is fully aligned in this regard.

This goal is part of Globant's Be Kind initiative, a call to make the world a better place by transforming people's lives. Be Kind commits Globant and its employees (also known as Globers) to:

Be kind to the planet , by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment.

, by reducing and compensating the impact of their actions in the environment. Be kind to your peers , by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate.

, by promoting diversity, gender equality and connecting IT opportunities with underprivileged people in all places where they operate. Be kind to humanity, by working with their customers to create accessible software for everyone.

To learn more about Globant's Be Kind program, visit: https://www.globant.com/be-kind .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

We are more than 11,200 professionals and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA among others.

We are featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT and Stanford .

, and . We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019)

For more information, visit www.globant.com

