Globant appoints Nicolás Kaplun as Regional Managing Director for Latin America

Mr. Kaplun joins Globant from Accenture, where he served as Managing Director in the Financial Services Division, leading Sales for the Hispanic South America Region. Prior to that, Mr. Kaplun held executive roles at world-class companies like Citibank, Zurich, Telefónica and Korn/Ferry International.

"We are extremely proud to have Nicolás on our team. As a pure play in digital and cognitive transformation, we are helping companies reinvent themselves for future challenges. We want to expand our reach, produce more impact to organizations in the region, and Nicolás will be key to helping us achieve that goal," explained Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and Co-Founder. "His experience working with innovative global companies is completely aligned with our passion for providing real value to our customers by transforming their businesses."

"I was always impressed by Globant's ability to develop long-term partnerships with traditional and digitally native global clients for their transformation processes. I really admire how they deliver high impact in their results," Mr. Kaplun added. "I am very excited to join such a team of bright, energetic and talented people and work together in helping our customers rethink their businesses."

With extended studies in business and finance, Mr. Kaplun has spent his entire career developing business opportunities for companies throughout the region. Mr. Kaplun holds postgraduate studies in Finance from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella and a degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Belgrano.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

We are more than 11,200 professionals and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA among others.

We are featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT and Stanford.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

