Globant consolidates all marketing services within GUT

Following nearly two years of successful collaboration after GUT was welcomed into the Globant family, the tech leader centralizes all of its marketing and advertising capabilities under the GUT Network umbrella which will now have 12 offices with over 2,000 people.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Globant announced the consolidation of all its marketing and advertising disciplines under GUT Network, bringing together capabilities across AI, Digital Marketing, Digital Consumer Experience, Social, Content, Media, Martech and Data Analytics, as well as specialized marketing services for Healthcare and Pharma.

The GUT Network will be led by Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos, GUT co-founders; and Wanda Weigert, Globant Chief Marketing Officer. The decision to bring together all of its advertising and marketing capabilities for brands all over the world comes after almost two years of collaborative work and best practice sharing after Globant's acquisition of GUT in November 2023.

The move instantly augments GUT's footprint, and headcount, more than doubling its size in terms of geographical reach, offerings, and staff.

Also, as of today, GUT Network is announcing the opening of two new fully operational offices in Bogotá, Colombia, and Copenhagen, Denmark. With 200+ professionals, GUT Bogotá will focus on full-funnel media, data analytics, and creativity. GUT Copenhagen comprises over 60 healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing experts and will operate as a center of excellence in pharma within the Network, with clients like Biogen and Alfasigma. These offices complement existing hubs in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Madrid, New York, and Singapore.

GUT's new marketing services capabilities will rely on the continued leadership of Pepe Chamorro, Fernando Martínez-Corbalán, Mads Krogh Petersen, Jorge Camargo, and Marwa Khalife.

GUT was named #2 Most Innovative Company in marketing and advertising by Fast Company in 2024. Since its inception in 2018, the agency's strength has been helping brands generate a disproportionate amount of buzz, infiltrate pop culture, influence behaviors, foster long-term brand love and ultimately help solve clients' biggest business challenges. In just seven years the agency has evolved from startup to global creative powerhouse, shaking up the advertising industry, earning global recognition, achieving multiple firsts, and taking home top honors at the most prestigious awards shows.

Globant and GUT started working together in 2020 when the digital consultancy chose the independent creative agency as its creative partner. Since then, they've nurtured a strong partnership that was further cemented in November 2023 when Globant acquired GUT.

Together, Globant and GUT have ideated, developed, and executed campaigns for some of the world's biggest and most beloved brands —leveraging the best of technology and creativity, while embedding AI at the core of marketing and creative solutions. This announcement aligns with Globant's strategy of innovation and expansion, unlocking incredible new opportunities for GUT to continue fueling its exponential growth.

The enhanced GUT Network will now be able to offer more services to its strong roster of clients, including AB InBev, Mercado Libre, Tim Hortons, P&G, Kraft Heinz, Verizon, and Havaianas, among many others, while also gaining full access to Globant's top clients like FIFA, F1, Electronic Arts, and Okta, among others.

GUT Co-founders, Gaston Bigio and Anselmo Ramos, said, "This latest move further demonstrates Globant's confidence, support, and total commitment to the GUT brand and culture. For us, this is the realization of a powerful dream that began when we founded GUT in 2018. Expanding the GUT brand to new territories is the natural next step for us."

"By bringing together all our marketing capabilities into one global and diverse team, we're amplifying our ability to spark meaningful transformation across our clients", said Wanda Weigert, Chief Marketing Officer at Globant. "More than ever before, GUT Network is a powerful and fully equipped creative ally, fueled by cutting-edge technologies and exceptional talent."

Gaston Bigio and Anselmo Ramos, GUT co-founders, will now be part of Globant's top management team that reports to Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. Andrea Diquez, GUT Global CEO and all the existing GUT leadership team will remain in their roles.

Both Globant and GUT are ranked among the top ten global organizations in their respective industries: Globant was named the 5th strongest IT brand globally by Brand Finance in 2024, and GUT was amongst the top 10 most awarded networks in Cannes Lions 2025 – together they are a powerful global creative tech company primed for even greater growth.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

