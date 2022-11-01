Globant Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Company of the Year Award for Digital Transformation Services

The leading global analyst firm's award recognizes Globant as providing "the most comprehensive suite of solutions and services in the market, spanning robust features and capabilities"

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has named it the recipient of this year's Company of the Year Award in the global digital transformation services industry. Based on the in-depth analysis of its global Growth Pipeline Experts, Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.

By leveraging innovative business models, robust technology stacks, cross-industry expertise, and groundbreaking insights, Globant helps organizations reinvent themselves and, ultimately, reshape the industries they serve. Founded in 2003, Globant is now present in 21 countries with more than 25,900 employees, and became a billion-dollar-revenue company in 2021. Bolstered by its creation over the last year of new Studio offerings (including Metaverse, Airlines, Travel & Hospitality, Bluecap Future Finance, Digital Sales, and Digital Lending), strategic acquisitions of innovative companies (including CloudShift, Walmeric, Atix Labs, Navint, Sysdata, GeneXus, and HABITANT), and the launch and expansion of global talent hubs (including in Poland, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy and Germany), Globant reached 59.3% year-over-year revenue growth and 44.8% year-over-year headcount growth in 2021.

"We are honored by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our success in strategically scaling our company and our clients' businesses by applying our expertise in emerging technologies, business innovation, and sustainable development," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "To Globant, seeking reinvention is not just a motto – it's a choice we make every day, on every project, and for every customer. Through digital transformation, we believe and have shown that we can not only advance individual organizations, but also the global human experience."

"Globant creates innovative products and services that help clients respond to the ever-evolving demands of their customers and employees through three core competencies: its unique Studio model, cutting-edge Globant X platform portfolio, and global autonomous culture," said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director of ICT, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan. "The company developed and refined its processes and practices over time, leveraging the latest technologies and methodologies to perfect its approach. As a result, Globant became a billion-dollar-revenue company in 2021."

During its rapid growth, Globant has constantly focused on ensuring its clients' strategies, plans, and projects are aligned with a sustainable growth path. Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that the company's integrated approach and close relationships position it as a preferred vendor, proven by its high Net Promoter Score of 70 (against an industry benchmark that varies between 30 and 40). To support clients further on their journey to build a sustainable future, Globant launched its Sustainable Business Studio in 2020. Leading by example, Globant became a carbon-neutral company in 2021 and committed itself to reducing its environmental footprint in line with Science-Based Targets. Moreover, Globant's environmental, social, and governance metrics lie within the top 15% of the industry.

"Driven by its eco-responsible mindset, Globant deployed the MyFootprint web app to calculate the carbon footprint and electricity consumption (regarding laptop, monitor, heating, and cooling devices) generated by its employees' commuting and working-from-home choices," said Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan commends Globant for advancing the conversation on technology's role in climate change and, most importantly, leading by example through reducing the climate impact in all its operations."

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award is its top honor and recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. To download the Frost & Sullivan report, visit: https://more.globant.com/award-digital-transformation-services

