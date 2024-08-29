Globant, Franco Colapinto's Proud Sponsor, Becomes Williams Racing Official Partner

The Company is already a global partner of Formula 1 to elevate their digital experiences both for racing teams and fans and makes Williams its first team partnership in the sport

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with leading digital transformation company and long-running Colapinto's sponsor, Globant.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed organisation, with more than 29,100 employees and presence in 33 countries, is already a global partner of Formula 1 to elevate their digital experiences both for racing teams and fans and makes Williams its first team partnership in the sport.

Globant and Williams Racing

Founded in Argentina, Globant has moved quickly to join forces with Williams following the announcement that Franco Colapinto will drive for the team alongside Alex Albon for the rest of the 2024 season and as the team prepares to welcome Spaniard Carlos Sainz for 2025. Globant has supported Franco in his F2 campaign and becomes a partner on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix where he will become the first Argentine driver in F1 for 23 years.

The partnership with Williams expands Globant's work with elite sports organisations, like Formula 1, FIFA, and the LA Clippers, with a focus on bringing fans closer to the action by applying the latest technology to digital experiences.

Globant is another major partner to join Williams in 2024 as the team continues its transformation on and off track in pursuit of World Championship success. Since the turn of the year the team has also unveiled new partnerships with Komatsu, Keeper Security and VAST Data, and renewed its relationship with Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts.

Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO, Globant: "We are proud to join Williams Racing, an icon of one of the world's most technologically advanced sports globally. We love dreamers and Franco Colapinto has made his dream come true through his talent, determination and hard work. Now that he has earned a seat at Formula 1 we want to keep supporting him and the team that nurtured him along the way. As Latin America's largest technology company serving the global market, we are committed to transforming the sports industry, providing solutions to bring fans closer to the game, and elevating every experience".

James Vowles, Team Principal: "I am delighted to welcome Globant to Williams Racing as Argentina prepares to mark its latest milestone in Formula 1. This partnership unites two organisations driven by innovation and a passion to provide unrivalled experiences for fans, and we are looking forward to working together starting this weekend in Monza."

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

