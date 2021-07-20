Globant Hires Tania Salarvand as Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a leading digitally native technology services company, announced the hiring of Tania Salarvand as Managing Director. Tania comes to Globant with extensive cross-industry experience and will expand and strengthen Globant's North American business.

With over two decades as a global business leader, Tania Salarvand comes with experience in customer engagement, strategy, marketing, sales and technology. Most recently, she served as Managing Director for the North America East Market for ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, where she was responsible for developing, managing, and growing the business. In her role she worked closely with executives on navigating their digital transformation journey. She also spent eight years at Valeocon Management Consulting as the director of commercial excellence where she consulted executives on go to market and commercial strategies.

Tania possesses a track record for building and inspiring global teams to drive positive business outcomes. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelors in Economics and Finance and received her Masters from Johns Hopkins University in Management Information Systems.

"At Globant, I will be working to drive forward the business's strategic direction, empower and inspire teams, and help not just clients but our Globers grow and reach their highest potential from the impressive foundation that has already been laid," said Tania Salarvand. "Together, we will achieve further sustainable growth that benefits Globant's employees, clients and shareholders."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Tania to the Globant family," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America for Globant. "As we continue to help our clients reinvent their businesses, experiences, or products, Tania's deep expertise and strategic thinking will be critical to making them successful."

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 17,250 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC's MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

SOURCE Globant

Related Links

http://www.globant.com

