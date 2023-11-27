Globant Introduces CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, its Annual Tech Trends' Event Providing Groundbreaking Insights for Business Reinvention

News provided by

Globant

27 Nov, 2023, 12:12 ET

  • The November 30 event will feature speakers such as Walter Isaacson (Elon Musk Biographer), Jane Lauder (The Estée Lauder Companies), David Vélez (Nubank), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Matías Muchnik (NotCo); and will be hosted by Cleo Abram, Emmy-nominated Video Journalist
  • Register for free at converge.globant.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its annual flagship event, CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, a global gathering with high-profile thought leaders and industry-relevant speakers at the forefront of tech, including Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO at Salesforce; David Vélez, Founder & CEO at Nubank; Walter Isaacson, Best-Selling Author & Acclaimed Historian; and Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies, among others. The event will be streamed on November 30th, 11 am EST.

Continue Reading
CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption
CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption

"In a world where tech is a big part of our everyday lives, Globant's important mission is to connect with and inspire people around the globe. We want to show how technology, creativity, and innovation are changing businesses, creating new opportunities, and enabling greater connections around the world," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "Last year, Generative AI created a disruptive hit, thus opening a new chapter in artificial intelligence. At our flagship annual event, CONVERGE, experts will share their knowledge and experience to help business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, techies, and decision-makers gain a better understanding of AI's possibilities."

CONVERGE Lineup

Globant's main event gathers top minds from different industries to share firsthand how AI is reinventing work, businesses, and industries. This year's lineup includes:

  • Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO at Salesforce
  • David Vélez, Founder & CEO at Nubank
  • Walter Isaacson, Best-Selling Author & Acclaimed Historian
  • Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies
  • João Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura & Co. Latin America
  • Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Clippers
  • Martín Migoya, CEO & Co-founder of Globant
  • Cleo Abram, Emmy-nominated Video Journalist
  • Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer of Globant
  • Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder, President of Latam & Globant X
  • Anselmo Ramos, Co-founder of the award-winning ad agency GUT
  • Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant
  • Wanda Weigert, Global Chief Brand Officer at Globant
  • Carolina Dolan, Chief Digital Officer at Globant
  • Elena Morettini, Sustainable Business Studio Director at Globant
  • Sabina Schneider, Chief Solutions Officer North America at Globant
  • Matías Muchnik, CEO & Co-founder at NotCo
  • Andrew McLaughlin, Co-Founder & Partner of Higher Ground Labs
  • Blake Scholl, Founder & CEO of Boom Supersonic
  • Dan Macklin, Co-Founder & President of Summer
  • Daniella Loftus, Founder & CEO of DRAUP
  • Emi Gal, Co-Founder & CEO of Ezra
  • James Vincent, Founder & CEO of FNDR
  • Jana Eggers, CEO of Nara Logics
  • Jose Valls, CEO of GenZ
  • Kevin Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of Hive
  • Sofía Englebienne, Founder and CEO of Eter Studios

With a constant addition of creativity, CONVERGE ignites inspiration and challenges conventional boundaries. In this edition, AI takes center stage, providing attendees with new and groundbreaking insights for business reinvention and possibilities, exploring how companies are using technology and its many implications, such as data, ethics, and its impact on society. Additionally, discussions will focus on how we can harness this technological evolution as a force for good, as the true value lies in achieving the right balance between human and artificial intelligence. Another important topic will be the trends for the next year: where we are headed and what the next great big thing in tech will be.

Last year's CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections event had more than 27,000 virtual registrations, and featured experts such as Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Karlie Kloss, American supermodel and Founder of Kode With Klossy; Tristan Harris, Co-Founder and President of the Center for Humane Technology; Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute; Refik Anadol, Media Artist, Director and Pioneer in the Aesthetics of Machine Intelligence; Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive and Founder of the Huffington Post; Swan Sit, Marketing Maven, Investor and Speaker; Roberto Carlos, FIFA Legend; and Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga.

To learn more about the event and to register for CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, visit  https://converge.globant.com/.

About CONVERGE

CONVERGE is Globant's flagship annual event that gathers some of the brightest minds reshaping the future. From Buenos Aires to Madrid to New York, the event has landed in the main hubs of the world to share the insights of visionary leaders such as Bob Iger, Steve Wozniak, Prof. Yuval Harari, Cathay Hackl, Arianna Huffington, Guy Kawasaki, Refik Anadol, Karlie Kloss, will.i.am, James Corden, and many more. Over CONVERGE's past editions, the event has been attended by more than 45,000 people and featured more than 35 renowned speakers.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,500 employees, and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023) according to Fortune.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit www.globant.com

Join Converge, the Tech Event on Business Reinvention powered by AI. Register here!

SOURCE Globant

Also from this source

Globant Introduces CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, its Annual Tech Trends' Event Providing Groundbreaking Insights for Business Reinvention

Globant Introduces CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, its Annual Tech Trends' Event Providing Groundbreaking Insights for Business Reinvention

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its...
Globant Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Globant Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.